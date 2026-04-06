Japan bets on robots to sustain economy amid ageing population

Japan is also backing this transition at the policy level. The government has set a goal of building a strong domestic physical AI sector and capturing 30 per cent of the global market by 2040. (Image for representation: Freepik)

In many parts of the world, robots are often seen as a threat to jobs. In Japan, the reality is quite different, where machines are stepping in not to replace workers but to take on roles that companies are struggling to fill.

The rise of “physical AI”, robots powered by artificial intelligence, is being driven more by necessity than ambition. With fewer people available to work, businesses across the country are increasingly turning to automation to keep essential operations running.

A shrinking workforce is driving change

Japan’s population has been declining for years, and the impact is now visible across industries. The country recorded its 14th straight year of population decline in 2024, while the working-age population has dropped to under 60 per cent and is expected to shrink further in the coming decades.