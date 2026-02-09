Jack Dorsey’s Block cutting up to 10% of staff: Report

The company facilitates bitcoin purchases by acquiring the cryptocurrency and reselling it at a small premium.

By: Reuters
1 min readNew DelhiFeb 9, 2026 08:56 AM IST
Jack DorseyTwitter co-founder Jack Dorsey. (Image: Reuters)
Make us preferred source on Google

Jack Dorsey’s fintech Block is considering cutting up to 10% of its workforce during annual performance reviews, Bloomberg ‍News ⁠reported on Saturday citing people familiar with the matter.

Block didn’t immediately respond ​to a request ‌for comment. Reuters could not immediately verify the ​report.

The company, which facilitates bitcoin purchases by acquiring the cryptocurrency and reselling it at a small premium, missed ‌Wall Street estimates for third-quarter profit amid persistent economic uncertainty ‌and intensifying competition in the payments ‌sector.

Growth in the company’s Square segment, ‌which provides payments ‍solutions ⁠to ​small- and medium-sized businesses, slowed to 9% ⁠in the third ⁠quarter.

The company is set to report fourth-quarter earnings after ‌market hours on February 26.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
In 2024, the Cabinet Secretariat had introduced changes in the practice of “monthly demi-official letters” written by Secretaries to the Cabinet Secretary, by adding ministry-specific quantitative performance indicators. (PTI Photo)
From file disposal to output, Union Secretaries now get a report card each
Saif Ali Khan made his acting debut alongside Aamir Khan in Yash Chopra’s film Parampara.
Saif Ali Khan was ‘worried’ about kids Sara and Ibrahim’s Islamic roots after divorce with Amrita Singh
Russian figure skater matches her choreography to the beats of the Hindi song
Watch: Russian-Georgian figure skater stuns 2026 Winter Olympics with viral Bollywood songs
Kamindu Mendis in action during Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2026 match in Colombo. (PHOTO: AP)
T20 World Cup: Kamindu Mendis rescues Sri Lanka from a spot as co-hosts begin campaign with win over Ireland
Sanae Takaichi
In Japan, a charismatic leader and three challenges
Live Blog
Advertisement