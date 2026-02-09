Jack Dorsey’s Block cutting up to 10% of staff: Report

Jack Dorsey’s fintech Block is considering cutting up to 10% of its workforce during annual performance reviews, Bloomberg News reported on Saturday citing people familiar with the matter.
Block didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
The company, which facilitates bitcoin purchases by acquiring the cryptocurrency and reselling it at a small premium, missed Wall Street estimates for third-quarter profit amid persistent economic uncertainty and intensifying competition in the payments sector.
Growth in the company’s Square segment, which provides payments solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses, slowed to 9% in the third quarter.
The company is set to report fourth-quarter earnings after market hours on February 26.
