Italy fines Meta $887 million over Android users’ data access

Italy’s data protection agency said on Saturday it had fined Meta Platforms €805 million ($887 million) after finding the company had accessed Android users’ photographs and videos without obtaining their consent or informing them.

Meta had access to ⁠Android ​users’ photos and videos through a Facebook app feature that suggested content from users’ personal galleries that they could post, the authority said in a statement.

Meta ​has ​60 days to disable the ⁠feature by default and seek users’ consent separately, it said.

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A Meta spokesperson said ‌the company would appeal, strongly disagreeing with the authority’s decision and calling the fine “disproportionate”

“This is a simple feature that helps people share photos and videos on Facebook. Users must grant permission on their device before the feature can operate, and they ⁠can change ⁠that permission at any time in their settings,” the spokesperson said in a statement