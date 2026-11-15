Italy fines Meta $887 million over Android users’ data access

Meta ​has ​60 days to disable the ⁠feature by default and seek users' consent separately, it said.

By: Reuters
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Nov 15, 2026 03:01 PM IST
Meta ordered to pay New Mexico, Meta ordered to pay New Mexico $25 billion, Meta deceiving users about privacy on Facebook, META, Indian express news, current affairsThe Menlo Park, California, company’s shares were trading 2% higher in the immediate aftermath of the penalty announcement, and it was scheduled to report its quarterly earnings later Wednesday. (AP)
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Italy’s data protection agency said on Saturday it had fined Meta Platforms €805 million ($887 million) after finding the company had accessed Android users’ photographs and videos without obtaining their consent or informing them.

Meta had access to ⁠Android ​users’ photos and videos through a Facebook app feature that suggested content from users’ personal galleries that they could post, the authority said in a statement.

Meta ​has ​60 days to disable the ⁠feature by default and seek users’ consent separately, it said.

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A Meta spokesperson said ‌the company would appeal, strongly disagreeing with the authority’s decision and calling the fine “disproportionate”

“This is a simple feature that helps people share photos and videos on Facebook. Users must grant permission on their device before the feature can operate, and they ⁠can change ⁠that permission at any time in their settings,” the spokesperson said in a statement

The ⁠investigation, ‌which began in 2025, did not ​cover the possible use of the ‌content to train artificial intelligence models, a practice Meta denied, the authority said.

The authority ‌also said ​that it ​had ​reserved the right to assess separately a new feature, launched in 2026, that allows content ​from users’ galleries to be ⁠processed in the cloud.

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The fine is equivalent to about 0.47% of the group’s global revenue, the authority ‌said.

Around 20 million Android users in Italy have been affected, it said.

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