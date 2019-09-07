ISRO’s Chandrayaan-2 moon landing: Minute-by-minute account till Vikram Lander went offline

The Vikram Lander of Chandrayaan-2, India’s second lunar mission, failed to make a smooth soft-landing in the early hours on Saturday.

Advertising

In case you were asleep and missed what happened as Vikram lost contact with the missions operations complex at the ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru, here is a blow-by-blow account of what took place.

Chandrayaan-2 Vikram Lander Moon landing: What happened

Lander begins descent: At around 1:38 am on Saturday, the Vikram Lander began its final descent to the surface of the moon.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru some time before the final descent began to watch the moon landing.

Advertising

Rough-breaking phase: Around six minutes after it began its descent, the Vikram Lander successfully completed the rough-breaking phase.

Lander loses communication with ISRO: The Vikram lander lost contact with the ISRO Centre about 13 minutes after it began its descent. It was a little over two kilometres away from the moon’s surface. The Lander failed to bring down its speed from around 6,048 km per hour to 7 km per hour to make a soft-landing.

ISRO said the Lander’s descent went as per plan and normal performance was observed up to at altitude of 2.1 kms. It travelled a distance of almost 585 km in a parabolic path before it lost contact.

ISRO Chief makes statement: Sivan consulted with officials after the control room stopped receiving signals from the Lander. He confirmed the loss of communication and said the data was being analysed.

Before his announcement, Sivan had walked up to the Prime Minister and informed him of the development.

PM speaks to ISRO team: Minutes after the lander lost contact, PM Modi boosted the morale of the ISRO team and said, “What we have achieved is not small. There will be ups and downs and Chandrayaan-2 is not a small mission, we should hope for the best.”

After leaving the Headquarter, he tweeted that India is proud of its scientists. “They have given their best and have always made India proud. These are moments to be courageous, and courageous we will be,” he said.