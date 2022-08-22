Israeli spyware firm NSO Group said on Sunday its Chief Executive Shalev Hulio is stepping down with immediate effect, with Chief Operating Officer Yaron Shohat appointed to oversee a reorganisation of the company before a successor is named.
A source in the company confirmed that around 100 employees will be let go as part of the firm’s reorganisation, and that Shohat will lead the company until the board appoints a new CEO.
The surveillance firm, which makes Pegasus software, has been contending with legal action after allegations that its tools were misused by governments and other agencies to hack mobile phones.
NSO has said its technology is intended to help catch terrorists, paedophiles and hardened criminals and is sold to “vetted and legitimate” government clients, although it keeps its client list confidential.
Subscriber Only Stories
“The company’s products remain in high demand with governments and law enforcement agencies because of its cutting-edge technology and proven ability to assist these customers in fighting crime and terror,” Shohat said in a statement.
“NSO will ensure that the company’s groundbreaking technologies are used for rightful and worthy purposes,” he added.
JNU V-C Santishree Pandit rues dip in govt funds, says running at Rs 130 crore deficit
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Alia Bhatt reveals she was paid Rs 15 lakh for SOTY, said she handed cheque to mom Soni Razdan: 'Till date, my mother handles my money'
Farmers arrive at Jantar Mantar; security tightened at border
Game of Thrones prequel lacks the fire and power of the original
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Israeli spyware company NSO Group CEO steps down
JNU V-C Santishree Pandit rues dip in govt funds, says running at Rs 130 crore deficit
Stock Market Today: Sensex crashes over 400 points in early deals, Nifty dips below 17,650-mark
Dragon Ball Super bests Beast at box office with $20.1M
Chiranjeevi-starrer Bholaa Shankar sets April 2023 release date
India’s first Hydrogen fuel cell bus: What is hydrogen fuel cell technology?
Priyanka Chopra shares peek from mommy time with daughter Malti Marie: ‘Love like no other’
Praggnanandhaa beats World Champion Magnus Carlsen again, finishes runner-up in FTX Crypto Cup
These morning routines will help you ‘get back on track’ after a weekend binge-eating session
Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: Villagers oppose proposal to set up new airport, hold protests
Delhi News Live Updates: Farmers arrive at Jantar Mantar to protest; security tightened at border
Asia Cup: From MS Dhoni’s severed head to Mohammad Sami’s 17-ball over, 5 controversial moments to remember