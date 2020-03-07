Is Apple’s WWDC 2020 developer conference at risk due to Coronavirus?

Apple could be forced to cancel the event or do a virtual conference in June. (Image credit: Bloomberg) Apple could be forced to cancel the event or do a virtual conference in June. (Image credit: Bloomberg)

Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). slated to happen in June, could be under threat due to the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak. According to a report on The Verge, the Public Health Department of Santa Clara County issued updated guidance appealing major tech companies in nearby areas to cancel big events and avoid travel.

The report specifically mentions companies based out in San Clara County, California – which includes Cupertino, Mountain View, Palo Alto, and San Jose. Apple’s campus is located in Cupertino, California, United States of America. This led to speculation that Apple might cancel or postpone this year’s developer conference.

Right now, Apple WWDC 2020 has not been announced and no invites to the media have gone out. However, given the current situation, Apple could be forced to cancel the event or do a virtual conference in June. The company usually announces dates for WWDC in March.

Every year, in the month of June, Apple holds its annual developer conference WWDC (Worldwide Developers Conference). The flagship event marks the debut of the next version of the iOS mobile operating system as well as new software that will be running on Macs, Apple Watches and iPads, among other devices.

WWDC is Apple’s most important event of the year, where thousands of developers from all over the world get a chance to interact with Apple’s newest technology first-hand. Considering there are millions of developers making apps for Apple’s devices, the company uses a lottery system to provide developers with WWDC tickets. The tickets to 2019 WWDC was priced at $1599 (or approx Rs 1,18,395).

The novel Coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19) is affecting supply chains and disrupting the tech industry badly. A number of major tech events have been cancelled due to Coronavirus. In February, the world’s biggest mobile show, Mobile World Congress (MWC), got cancelled; Google and Facebook cancelled their annual developer conferences; the 2020 Game Developers Conference was postponed until the summer.

Major tech companies, including Apple, Google, Amazon and Microsoft, have asked their employees in Silicon Valley to work from home if possible because of Coronavirus. There were roughly about 20 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus in Santa Clara County as of March 5.

The Covid-19 virus has resulted in over 100,000 cases and at least 3495 deaths globally

