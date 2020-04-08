Is Apple readying high-end over-ear headphones to rival Bose?

Apple’s rumoured premium over-ear headphones would fall in the category of Bose 700 or Sony WH-1000XM3. (Image credit: Beats) Apple’s rumoured premium over-ear headphones would fall in the category of Bose 700 or Sony WH-1000XM3. (Image credit: Beats)

There has been a consistent rumor for quite some time that Apple is working on over-the-ear headphones. No one knows what the over-ear headphones will look or sound like. Now, a YouTuber named Jon Prosser claims that Apple could launch those over-the-ear headphones at the annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June.

The over-the-ear headphones, according to Prosser have been code-named B515, could cost $350 when they hit retail shelves. That means the premium headphones would fall in the category of Bose 700 or Sony WH-1000XM3.

Prosser has not shared the image of the Apple-made headphones, but we already know that the company is hard at developing a new pair of high-end over-ear headphones. Earlier this year, Apple’s over-the-ear headphones were leaked in iOS14’s developer code. Apple is expected to take the wraps off the headphones in the first half of 2020, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Besides the upcoming high-end, over-the-ear headphones, Prosser also revealed that Apple is rumoured to be working on the fitness-focused AirPods X that will cost $200 and arrive sometime in September or October time frame. It remains to be seen if these fitness-centric AirPods X will have wires or not.

Apple has gradually increased its audio lineup which includes AirPods/AirPods Pro and HomePods. AirPods, for instance, are some of the most popular wireless headphones out right now. With the release of AirPods Pro in late 2019, Apple further expanded its truly wireless earbuds business.

Many believe that the arrival of a pair of premium headphones will help Apple to grow its booming headphones business. The launch of high-end over-the-ear headphones could put pressure on Bose, Sony and Sennheiser.

While the company is making significant efforts to build the Apple-branded audio lineup, one also needs to remember that Apple also owns Beats, which it acquired in 2014 for $3 billion. Beats, a major headphone brand in the US, is loved by artists and musicians.

As pointed by Prosser, Apple could discontinue the Beats brand in favour of its own earbuds and headphones. It won’t end the Beats brand immediately, but the end goal is to build Apple’s name in the headphone space.

