Is Amazon now making a Smart Fridge? Here’s what we know so far

Amazon could be reportedly working on a new smart gadget and this time, the brand could be giving a common kitchen appliance the smart treatment. A new report from Insider suggests the company could be working on a new smart fridge project, internally codenamed ‘Project Pulse’.

Project Pulse is reportedly “designed to track your inventory and purchase habits, predict what you want, and have it delivered,” along with doing other things like tracking expiration dates and suggesting recipes based on what products are in the fridge.

But this is not surprising development from Amazon. After all this is a tech company with products like a smart microwave and a fully autonomous robotic house pet under its belt.

Smart fridges aren’t exactly new in 2021 and we have seen companies like Samsung and LG come up with their own iterations of it back at CES 2021. These machines are capable of identifying what’s stored in the fridge, ordering groceries and connecting to digital assistants. Amazon could integrate its own smart fridge into its grocery delivery service (in supported regions) to make things easier.

If the company’s smart thermostat from earlier this year was any indication, we may also see pricing being a major plus point for the new smart appliance, which could undercut said options from Samsung, LG, and others. For some context, the Samsung Curd Maestro Family Hub that can make curd and has a display interface costs Rs 1,59,990 in India.

Note that these reports don’t confirm the addition of such a product to Amazon’s appliance lineup, and even if they do, there’s no telling when it could get an official launch and availability in India.