IRCTC Tatkal Ticket Booking: How to Book Tatkal ticket from Paytm, IRCTC website and app

IRCTC Tatkal Ticket Booking: Indian Railways tatkal train tickets can be booked via Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website app or third-party apps like Paytm. However, those booking tatkal ticket need to keep some things in mind before starting.

For starters, the booking for tatkal tickets starts at least 24 hours before the date of travel. So, for instance, people who want to travel on say April 1 will need to log in on the morning of March 31 to book their tickets. Tatkal ticket bookings for AC class opens from 10 am while the window for non-AC class opens at 11 am.

As for the charges, the 10 per cent rate of basic fare for second class and 30 per cent of basic fare for all other classes is fixed for tatkal tickets. The ticket charge is also subjected to the minimum distance and the maximum distance undertaken by the train during the journey.

Here is how to book IRCTC tatkal train ticket on IRCTC website:

• Logging in to the IRCTC website five to ten minutes before tatkal opens is advised.

• One can book not more than four passengers on one PNR for tatkal.

• To book, enter the origin, destination and select journey date.

• Next, click on Submit.

• Select quota as ‘Tatkal’.

• Tap in on ‘Book Now’ for the train of preference.

• Next, users will need to fill in details such as their name, age, gender, seat preference, etc.

• Tick the ‘Book only if confirm berths are allotted’ checkbox.

• Enter Captcha displayed on the screen.

• Finally, select payment method and pay to book Tatkal ticket.

• Do note, that users will not be refunded for cancellation of confirmed Tatkal tickets.

Here is how to book IRCTC tatkal train ticket on IRCTC app:

• Log in to IRCTC account at least 15 minutes before Tatkal ticket booking opens.

• Choose the boarding station, the destination station as well as the date of travel. Click on ‘SUBMIT’ button.

• Next, select quota as ‘Tatkal’.

• Choose train and click on ‘Book Now’.

• Fill the required details such as name, age, gender, seat preference, mobile number etc.

• Fill the captcha code.

• One can select e-wallet options such as Jio Money, Airtel Money, Ola Money, Mobikwik, etc for payment or pay through banks linked to the IRCTC e-wallet.

• Notably, a user can have a maximum of six banks linked to the IRCTC e-wallet.

Here is how to book IRCTC tatkal train ticket on Paytm app:

• Login to Paytm account and click on the ‘Trains’ option.

• Confirm travel destination, train name, train number as well as the number of passengers.

• Select the quota as ‘Tatkal’ and click on “Book” button.

• Users will need to enter passenger details.

• Next, select the preferred berth

• Finally, pay for the Tatkal tickets using Paytm wallet or internet banking, credit or debit card at the payment gateway.

For a faster booking process, users are recommended to keep their photo identity cards handy. The list of acceptable cards includes passport, Aadhaar Card, voter ID, driving license, Pan card, and more.