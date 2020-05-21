IRCTC train booking starts today: How to reserve ticket using app and website

IRCTC mobile app is available on Google Play Store as well as Apple App Store. (Image: Twitter / @SWRRLY) IRCTC mobile app is available on Google Play Store as well as Apple App Store. (Image: Twitter / @SWRRLY)

Amid the fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the Covid-19, the Indian Railways today started to take bookings for 200 trains scheduled to run from June 1, 2020. The bookings can only be made online via IRCTC website and the IRCTC app. The advance reservation period for these trains is limited to 30 days.

How to book tickets using IRCTC app

To make a ticket reservation using the IRCTC app, you need to update the application first or else it will not show the option to book tickets for the trains running from June 1, 2020. Once you have updated the app, follow these steps:

*Tap on the login option and enter your user ID, password, and captcha code

*Tap on ‘Plan my journey’ option and enter your origin and destination stations

*Select date and tap on ‘Search trains’

*Once you tap on the train you want to board, it will show you the available seats

*You can change the coach to see the number of seats available in the class

*Select the date/coach and tap on ‘Book now’

*Now enter passenger details in the prescribed boxes and proceed to pay for the fare amount

*Once the payment is successful, you can download the ticket

How to book tickets using IRCTC website

You can access the IRCTC website irctc.co.in via any web browser on your phone, tablet, laptop, or PC. Follow these steps to book a train ticket:

*Click on the ‘Login’ button at the top right side of the screen

*If you do not have an account, register for one

*Now enter your user ID, password, and captcha code to Sign in

*Enter the details of your travel such as origin station, destination station, and date of the journey

*Select the train you wish to board and check the availability for each class type

*Once you select your date and reservation class, you can proceed to pay

*Once the ticket is booked, you can download it

Guidelines for train services starting June 1, 2020

Railways confirmed that these trains will have both AC and non-AC classes but there will be no unreserved coach. The general bogies will also be turned into fully reserved coaches and passengers will be charged a fare of second seating (2S).

Notably, only e-ticketing at the IRCTC app and website is allowed and no ticket will be booked across the Railway Station. Only passengers with confirmed tickets shall be allowed to enter the Railway Station.

Railways notified that passengers will be screened before boarding the train and only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to travel. The guidelines also mention that the travelling passengers will have to adhere to health protocols of their destination state or UT on arrival.

The list of 200 trains includes popular trains such as Durontos, Jan Shatabdis, Sampark Krantis, Lucknow Mail and more. The complete list of trains is embedded in the following tweet:

The complete list of trains is embedded in the following tweet:

Do not forget to reach the origin station 90 minutes prior to the departure time of the train. Also, linen or blanket will not be provided inside the train. Passengers need to carry their own linen for the travel.

