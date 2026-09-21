Iran and China create first-of-their-kind autonomous AI influence campaigns

US military leaders have repeatedly warned personnel that their phones and online accounts could be targeted during the conflict. (Representative image: Unsplash@ikukevk)

Iran, China and groups in Israel used artificial intelligence in novel ways in recent months to create first-of-their-kind influence campaigns on social media, ratcheting up concerns among U.S. officials and security researchers about the fast-evolving technology.

The countries and groups combined AI tactics to ramp up the speed and scale of online campaigns beyond what people could easily achieve and with minimal human interaction, U.S. officials and security researchers with knowledge of the efforts said.

First, the countries and groups turned to Chinese “open-source” AI models, which are increasingly powerful systems that are freely available to download and modify. Then they used those AI models to create “agents,” which are bots that can operate software and complete tasks on their own.