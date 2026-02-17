iQOO 15R to launch on 24 February with 7600mAh battery and AI boost

iQOO has claimed that its new smartphone, the iQOO 15R, will be the “perfect fit” device, which will offer a balance between performance and design. The Chinese company recently announced it will launch the iQOO 15R on February 24.
Designed for young professionals, the iQOO 15R smartphone focuses on both performance and productivity and features a built-in office kit to enhance efficiency and simplify everyday tasks.
From managing emails and reading documents to attending video calls and multitasking across applications, the smartphone is designed for those who are always on the go.
Upgrading to the iQOO 15R is designed to be easy. With One Tap Transfer, users can quickly move apps, files, and other data between Android and iOS devices. The smartphone ships with OriginOS 6 and includes four years of operating system updates and six years of security updates.
Another key feature of the iQOO 15R is the range of AI capabilities. The Notes app on the smartphone has AI Creation, which allows users to write text, summarise lengthy texts, rephrase sentences, and even fix grammar. While AI Screen Translation and AI Call Translation help close language gaps, AI Captions offers real-time transcription and translation services.
The device also supports Google Gemini and AI Circle to Search, making it easier for users to search and interact with content.
The device’s camera also receives an upgrade, adding new AI capabilities. These include AI Erase, which lets users remove unwanted objects from images; AI Reflection Erase, which reduces glare; AI Magic Move, which lets users move objects around in an image; and AI Image Expander, which helps extend the background of an image for better framing.
There is also AI Image Cutout, which enables users to create stickers, and AI Document Scanning, which helps capture documents.
The iQOO 15R packs a 7600 mAh battery with 100 W FlashCharge support. Despite the large battery, the company claims it is India’s slimmest smartphone in this battery category.
At its core, the device is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor. Combined with the Supercomputing Chip Q2, it can support gaming at up to 144FPS.
The iQOO 15R will be available in two colourways: Triumph Silver and Dark Knight.
