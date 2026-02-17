iQOO 15R to launch on 24 February with 7600mAh battery and AI boost

The camera on the device also receives an upgrade with the addition of different AI capabilities. (Image: iQoo)

iQOO has claimed that its new smartphone, the iQOO 15R, will be the “perfect fit” device, which will offer a balance between performance and design. The Chinese company recently announced it will launch the iQOO 15R on February 24.

Designed for young professionals, the iQOO 15R smartphone focuses on both performance and productivity and features a built-in office kit to enhance efficiency and simplify everyday tasks.

From managing emails and reading documents to attending video calls and multitasking across applications, the smartphone is designed for those who are always on the go.

Upgrading to the iQOO 15R is designed to be easy. With One Tap Transfer, users can quickly move apps, files, and other data between Android and iOS devices. The smartphone ships with OriginOS 6 and includes four years of operating system updates and six years of security updates.