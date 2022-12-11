iQOO 11 series India launch officially teased

iQOO, the subsidiary of Vivo is one of the first brands to launch a smartphone with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and this could also be one of the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC-powered phones to launch in India. iQOO India head Nipun Marya has officially teased the launch of the iQOO 11 series of smartphones in the country.

iQOO India CEO Nipun’s twitter post suggests that the company is likely to launch the iQOO 11 and the iQOO 11 Pro in the next few weeks. A few more tweets from Nipun also hint towards the immediate launch of the iQOO 11 series of smartphones in India.

While there is no exact conformation of the launch date of the iQOO 11 series in India, the company is likely to introduce the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC-powered duo in January 2023 and the iQOO 11 could also be one of the most affordable Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC powered phone in the country.

Consider this as a HINT 💡 of extraordinary things coming your way. Comment below if you already know. #iQOO pic.twitter.com/xbxDhWGZ6l — Nipun Marya (@nipunmarya) December 11, 2022

iQOO 11 series features and specifications

The iQOO 11 Pro comes with a massive 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and QHD+ (3200x1440p) resolution. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

The phone has a triple camera setup at the back with a 50MP wide-angle camera, a 50MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 13MP telephoto lens. The device will also have a 16MP selfie camera at the front and the primary camera will be capable of recording up to 8K videos at 30fps.

A 4,700 mAh battery fuels the iQOO 11 Pro with support for 200W fast wired charging and 50W wireless charging. The phone will ship with Android 13 OS with custom FunTouch OS skin on top.

The iQOO 11 will also have a 144Hz 2K AMOLED display like the iQOO 11 Pro and will also be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

The major difference between the iQOO 11 and the iQOO 11 Pro is in the camera department. The iQOO 11’s triple camera setup consists of a 50MP wide-angle camera, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 13MP telephoto lens. The device has the same 16MP selfie camera as the iQOO 11 Pro.

iQOO 11 gets a bigger 5,000 mAh battery with support for up to 120W of fast charging. However, it does miss out on wireless charging. Hence, we can expect the iQOO 11 to deliver better battery life than the Pro moniker.