IPL 2020 Live Stream: Disney+ Hotstar brings in-stadium experience of users

As 13th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) commences today, September 19, Diseny+ Hotstar has introduced a slew of interactive features for users and cricket fans to make their experience of breath-taking moments during the matches vibrant. This time Dream 11 IPL will take place without any live audience and that’s why Disney+ Hotstar will provide a ‘stadium-like’ experience to all the online viewers.

It has introduced several new features consisting of ‘Watch N Play’ social feed where viewers can express their excitement and support by cheering their favourite teams and players. Interactive Emojis is yet another feature that has been added to the app for enthusiastic cricket fans to offer their love and affection towards the players.

Players’ Emoji will be available as another option for the online audiences to cheer up the sportsmen spirit of their favourite players in the ground while they hit ‘sixes’ and ‘fours’ up in the sky.

Creation of selfies and duet videos will be available to the application users, to produce content to showcase their love and zeal for cricket. Disney+ Hotstar has also decided to broadcast the best videos on ‘StarSports’ channel during the course of the match.

With the whole world getting confined in a 6-inch device, you will only be able to enjoy these exciting features along with live viewing of the IPL through subscription of Disney + Hotstar. This time Hotstar is providing multiple subscriptions to variety of audiences.

Cheapest subscription will be of Rs 365 which can be availed through credit cards while Rs 399 plan can be activated through regular online payment modes. Some other monthly premium plans can be availed at the worth of Rs299 while the annual one is available at Rs 1499.

Alternatively, many mobile recharge-plans are also providing an add-on subscription of Disney+ Hotstar free of cost. Reliance Jio is giving subscription of the app with Rs 498, Rs 598 and Rs 777 recharge plan with other data benefits as well. Airtel, is also providing Disney+ Hotstar activation in its Rs 401, Rs 448 and Rs 599 recharge plans along with subscription to other digital entertainment apps.

