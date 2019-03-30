IPL 2019: Tata Sky, Airtel Digital TV offer free sports channels, special cricket packs by Dish TV, D2h

Thanks to the ongoing Indian Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019, Airtel Digital TV and Tata Sky are offering free cricket channels to subscribers to watch cricket matches. Meanwhile, DTH operators like Dish TV and D2h have unveiled IPL special channel packs, which include all sports channels.

Advertising

The channel packs have been announced under TRAI’s (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) new regime for channels and DTH operators that came into effect on February 1 this year. We look at the special channel packs offered by Tata Sky, Airtel Digital TV, Dish TV, and D2h for watching IPL:

IPL 2019: Airtel Digital TV, Tata Sky free Star sports channels till May 19

Both Airtel Digital TV and Tata Sky DTH service providers will offer their users sports channels from Star at no additional costs. This was first reported by Telecom Talk.

Airtel Digital TV users will be eligible for complimentary access to all the Star Sports channels, including Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star, Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla.

Advertising

Also read: Dish TV, D2H, Tata Sky long-term plan offers: Free subscription up to 150 days

Tata Sky subscribers can access Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla channels for free.

The channels will be free till May 19, 2019, for both Airtel Digital TV and Tata Sky subscribers.

IPL 2019: Tata Sky, Dish TV, D2h special cricket channel packs

Tata Sky also has a Family Sports pack, which will include 96 channels at Rs 456 per month for Standard Definition (SD) and Rs 646 per month for High Definition (HD) respectively. The channel pack includes all of the sports channels that are available, in addition to popular entertainment channels.

Tata Sky subscribers will need to call up the company’s customer care number or visit its official website to activate the plan.

New ‘India Cricket Service’ and ‘India Cricket’ services launched by Dish TV and D2h respectively allow subscribers to watch ODI as well as T20 and Test cricket matches. As per a Telecom Talk report, the services need to be purchased over their existing channel selections.