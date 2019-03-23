Toggle Menu Sections
IPL 2019: BSNL launches Rs 199, Rs 499 prepaid plans with free Cricket SMS alerts, daily data

BSNL IPL 2019 Prepaid Recharge Plans, Offer: Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 cricket tournament that starts from March 23, BSNL has announced its Rs 199 and Rs 499 prepaid plans that also offer free Cricket SMS alerts.

Both the plans are valid starting from March 23 across all of BSNL’s 20 telecom circles.

According to a Telecom Talk report, BSNL’s Rs 199 IPL prepaid recharge offer has a validity of 28 days. Under the plan, users can avail a total of 28GB data at 1GB per day along with unlimited voice calls in the home circle.

BSNL’s Rs 499 IPL prepaid recharge offer comes with voice calling benefits in home as well as national roaming including Delhi and Mumbai circle as well as a total of 90GB data. It puts a cap of 1GB data per day and the validity is 90 days. In addition, it also bundles 100 SMSes per day.

Both the Rs 199 and Rs 499 plans come with access to Cricket SMS alerts as well as free Cricket PRBT (Personalised Ring Back Tone) with unlimited song change option. Both the plans are valid starting from March 23 across all of BSNL’s 20 telecom circles.

BSNL said in a press statement it added close to 10 lakh subscribers during January this year, as per a TRAI report. The company’s market share increased from 9.44 per cent in March, 2018 to 9.76 per cent in January, 2019. BSNL also offers free Eros Now premium subscription with its select plans of Rs 78, Rs 98, Rs 298, Rs 333 and Rs 444.

