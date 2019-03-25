IPL 2019: Airtel, Tata Sky offer free sports channels to subscribers

Advertising

Airtel and Tata Sky, two of the major DTH service providers in India are currently offering their users sports channels at no additional costs. Both the companies are doing so to celebrate the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 according to a report by Telecom Talk.

According to the report, Airtel is providing its customers with complimentary access to all the Star Sports channels. These include Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star, Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla. All these channels will be made available to customers till May 19, the day when IPL 2019 ends.

Tata Sky has also notified its subscribers that it is offering free access to Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla. Just like Airtel, Tata Sky is also offering its subscribers free access to all of these channels until May 19.

Additionally, Tata Sky has introduced a new Family Sports pack. Under the new plan, subscribers are offered all of the sports channels that are available alongside a number of popular entertainment channels.

The Family Sports pack consists of 96 channels and costs Rs 456 for the SD version, the HD version of the plan is available for Rs 646.

To subscribe to the new plan consumers can either call the company up and tell them to activate the plan or visit their official website and shift the plan manually.