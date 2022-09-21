iPhone users switching to iOS 16 faster than iOS 15, report says

iPhone users are adopting Apple’s latest operating system, iOS 16, faster than iOS 15. According to a report by 9to5Google, data compiled by the analytics firm Mixpanel suggests that more than 22 per cent of iPhone users have updated to iOS 16, while somewhere around 68 per cent of users are still stuck on iOS 15.

The analysis also suggests that 24 hours after its release, 67.1 per cent of users had updated their devices to the latest version of the operating system. But it is still lower when compared to iOS 14, which was downloaded by more than 9.22% of users a day after launch.

With iOS 16, Apple has redesigned the home screen and brought widgets to iOS users. This might be the reason why so many people had the urge to update the operating system. The case might be the same with iOS 16 since it introduces a revamped lock screen, lock screen widgets, several customisation options and the much-hyped ability to edit sent messages.

And according to Christian Selig, the developer behind the popular third-party Reddit client Apollo, 49.1 per cent of users have already updated their devices to iOS 16, with about 7 per cent of users using iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. In other news, Apple recently confirmed that they would fix the iPhone 14 Pro camera rattling issue sometime next week.