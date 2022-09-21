scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022

iPhone users switching to iOS 16 faster than iOS 15, report says

A recent report suggests that more users are looking forward to updating their devices to iOS 16 compared to iOS 15.

iOS 16iOS 16 brings in tons of new features and improves on existing ones. (Image Source: Apple)

iPhone users are adopting Apple’s latest operating system, iOS 16, faster than iOS 15. According to a report by 9to5Google, data compiled by the analytics firm Mixpanel suggests that more than 22 per cent of iPhone users have updated to iOS 16, while somewhere around 68 per cent of users are still stuck on iOS 15.

The analysis also suggests that 24 hours after its release, 67.1 per cent of users had updated their devices to the latest version of the operating system. But it is still lower when compared to iOS 14, which was downloaded by more than 9.22% of users a day after launch.

Also Read |Apple iOS 16 tips and tricks: Customise lock screen, remove background in photos

With iOS 16, Apple has redesigned the home screen and brought widgets to iOS users. This might be the reason why so many people had the urge to update the operating system. The case might be the same with iOS 16 since it introduces a revamped lock screen, lock screen widgets, several customisation options and the much-hyped ability to edit sent messages.

And according to Christian Selig, the developer behind the popular third-party Reddit client Apollo, 49.1 per cent of users have already updated their devices to iOS 16, with about 7 per cent of users using iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. In other news, Apple recently confirmed that they would fix the iPhone 14 Pro camera rattling issue sometime next week.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How YouTube monetisation of Shorts will workPremium
How YouTube monetisation of Shorts will work
Tata Group to bring AirAsia India, Vistara under Air India by 2024Premium
Tata Group to bring AirAsia India, Vistara under Air India by 2024
Kashmir among likely venues for meetings in run-up to G-20Premium
Kashmir among likely venues for meetings in run-up to G-20
Sudden narrowing of lanes, no signboards: Palghar cops flag warning signa...Premium
Sudden narrowing of lanes, no signboards: Palghar cops flag warning signa...

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 21-09-2022 at 10:06:47 am
Next Story

Delhi court acquits man in 2020 riots case after IO contradicts own statement

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Nokia 8210 4G, Nokia 2660 Flip: Check out the latest Nokia retro phones
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Sep 21: Latest News
Advertisement