iPhone sales miss estimates, but sell for higher price

Apple Inc. sold 41.3 million iPhones in its fiscal third quarter, just shy of analysts’ estimates for 41.6 million. On a year-over-year basis, that represents unit growth of 0.7 percent.

The average sales price for the devices came in at $724, beating expectations for $699 and indicating strong demand for higher-priced models like the iPhone X. The Cupertino, California-based company forecast fiscal fourth-quarter revenue of between $60 billion and $62 billion, exceeding estimates.

