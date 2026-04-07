iPhone Fold: Everything we know about Apple’s first foldable phone 

It’s coming sooner than expected. In fact, the iPhone Fold may, in all probability, debut later this year. The question is: are you ready for it, and will you pay a premium- possibly even more than what Samsung charges for its high-end Galaxy Z Fold for Apple’s first foldable phone?

The internet is abuzz with rumours about the iPhone Fold, which has been in the works in Cupertino for years. However, this year Apple may finally be ready to reveal the device, which insiders believe will be a notebook-style foldable, as opposed to a flip phone, as rumoured in the past.

Apple is, of course, late to the foldable phone market, and the competition is brutal, especially in China. That said, with Apple behind this new foldable device, expectations are bound to rise.

Exclusive First Dummies of what the final size of the iPhone Fold, iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max will look like. pic.twitter.com/X9P9uBK12p — Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) April 7, 2026

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Here’s everything we know about Apple’s iPhone Fold including its design, release date, price and more.

A design inspired by the iPad mini

There is no single reliable source on the foldable iPhone; rather, there are multiple sources, each offering different versions of how it might look. Some say the iPhone Fold could resemble two iPhone Airs attached together, while others suggest it will have roughly the same size and shape as the original iPad mini. Internally, Apple has tested various designs and screen sizes, but the one that may ultimately be chosen could be a book-like design that folds horizontally and opens up to a larger, iPad mini–sized display. Apparently, the iPhone Fold could have a square design. In this case, if Apple sticks to the book style, the device would feature an outer display and camera usable when it’s closed, and a larger inner display that offers way more screen space to work with.

Apple may use Samsung’s new display tech to make its foldable phone crease free. (Image Credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express) Apple may use Samsung’s new display tech to make its foldable phone crease free. (Image Credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

However, the biggest question is whether Apple can make the foldable iPhone as slim as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7. We don’t know yet. According to reports, the company’s design team wants the iPhone Fold to be half as thick as current iPhone models. Given that the iPhone Air comes in at a thickness of 5.6mm, Apple could potentially create an ultra-thin foldable phone. That being said, expect the foldable iPhone to be built with a combination of titanium and aluminum, along with the usual toughened glass.

‘No crease at all’

Perhaps what we really don’t know about the iPhone Fold is whether Apple has managed to eliminate the crease from the display. Traditionally, foldable phones have a crease in the middle of the screen. It isn’t necessarily annoying, but it can be distracting for some when watching visual content, depending on the angle from which you are viewing. With Samsung already showing a crease-free display on a foldable at CES this year, and the Oppo Find N6 eliminating the crease entirely, we are hopeful that Apple partners with a display manufacturer that has successfully removed it. It will be interesting to watch.

The iPhone Fold will be launched alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. (Image: X/ AppleHub) The iPhone Fold will be launched alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. (Image: X/ AppleHub)

The new premium model

With Apple gearing up to launch its first foldable iPhone, it will no doubt carry a premium price tag and will likely be the most expensive iPhone ever. Apple already sells the high-end iPhone 17 Pro Max, which, as of today, is its most premium phone. The upcoming iPhone Fold is expected to surpass it in terms of prestige, price, and design. Financial services firm UBS estimates that the iPhone Fold could cost between $1,800 and $2,000, though this isn’t a huge markup compared to the competition.

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Two camera, powerful specs

There are no confirmed specs for the iPhone Fold – after all, Apple hasn’t even confirmed that it exists or is coming. The A20 Pro chip from the iPhone 18 Pro will likely be used in the iPhone Fold, though it may have a different number of cores. Early reports also suggest it will feature two external cameras instead of three. The foldable phone is said to have a 7.8-inch inner screen and a 5.5-inch outer screen.

The iPhone Fold could launch later this year… or in 2027

Previously, it was reported that Apple could launch the iPhone Fold later this year, after the expected September release of the iPhone 18 Pro. However, a new comment on Weibo from leaker Instant Digital claims that the iPhone Fold has already begun trial production at Foxconn, which could mean the device will likely enter mass production around July, similar to the iPhone 18 Pro – and may be released simultaneously. That said, a report from Nikkei claims that Apple is facing some setbacks in the engineering test phase of its foldable iPhone, which could delay mass production and shipment schedules. Only time will tell whether Apple manages to release the iPhone Fold this year or if we will have to wait until early 2027.