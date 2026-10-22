6 things to know before you buy the iPhone Duo

This is not an iPhone Duo review. But if you are planning to buy one, this might be a good starting point for the iPhone Duo is a very different experience for iPhone users, for that matter even those who have used foldables before. You will need to work your way around this device for the first few days before you really get into the drivers seat. Here are six reasons why I am saying this.

1. The front screen has a sidebar, and it takes up room

The iPhone Duo’s outer display features a persistent sidebar for frequently used apps. (Image: Nandagopal Rajan/The Indian Express) The iPhone Duo’s outer display features a persistent sidebar for frequently used apps. (Image: Nandagopal Rajan/The Indian Express)

There’s no familiar iPhone dock at the bottom. Instead, a sidebar stays on screen and holds the apps you use most, like Phone and Messages. It’s a clever idea, because your thumb can always reach them. But the sidebar uses space too, and I found the front screen a little cramped because of it especially while opening a website on the front screen. The only exception is when playing video, that hides the bar.