iPhone 18 Pro: What we know so far about Apple’s next flagship

Apple is likely to continue its trend of introducing a standout colour with its next-generation Pro iPhones. In recent years, certain shades have captured attention – the Desert Titanium finish with the iPhone 16 Pro and the Cosmic Orange option with the iPhone 17 Pro stood out among buyers.
For the upcoming lineup, Apple is reportedly testing a new deep red colour for the iPhone 18 Pro, which could become the highlight variant if it makes it to the final release.
In terms of design, the iPhone 18 Pro is not expected to undergo major changes. Apple is likely to stick with its familiar flat-edge design language, along with the triple-camera system on the back. Display sizes are also expected to remain the same. The iPhone 18 Pro could feature a 6.3-inch screen, while the Pro Max variant may continue with a larger 6.9-inch display.
While the design may stay familiar, performance is expected to see a meaningful upgrade. The iPhone 18 Pro will likely be powered by Apple’s next-generation A20 chip, which is expected to be built on a more advanced 2nm process.
This shift could improve both speed and efficiency, with better battery life as a result. The Pro Max version may also include a slightly larger battery, further enhancing endurance.
Apple is also said to be working on its first foldable iPhone. The device could launch alongside the Pro models or arrive shortly after. Early expectations suggest it may come in limited colour options, including silver, white, and an indigo shade similar to earlier blue finishes.
As for availability, Apple is expected to stick to its usual launch cycle. The iPhone 18 Pro lineup will likely be unveiled in September 2026.
However, the standard iPhone 18 may follow a different schedule, possibly launching later in 2027 as part of a staggered rollout strategy. The foldable iPhone, if ready, could also debut alongside the Pro models, marking Apple’s entry into the foldable smartphone segment.
Caveat: The above-mentioned details are based on early rumours and industry speculation and may change or not materialise at all. Apple Inc. does not disclose product specifics ahead of launch, so this information should be viewed with some degree of uncertainty.