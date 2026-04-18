iPhone 18 Pro: What we know so far about Apple’s next flagship

Apple is likely to continue its trend of introducing a standout colour with its next-generation Pro iPhones. In recent years, certain shades have captured attention – the Desert Titanium finish with the iPhone 16 Pro and the Cosmic Orange option with the iPhone 17 Pro stood out among buyers.

For the upcoming lineup, Apple is reportedly testing a new deep red colour for the iPhone 18 Pro, which could become the highlight variant if it makes it to the final release.

In terms of design, the iPhone 18 Pro is not expected to undergo major changes. Apple is likely to stick with its familiar flat-edge design language, along with the triple-camera system on the back. Display sizes are also expected to remain the same. The iPhone 18 Pro could feature a 6.3-inch screen, while the Pro Max variant may continue with a larger 6.9-inch display.