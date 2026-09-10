iPhone 18 Pro global price comparison: How much it costs in US vs UAE and elsewhere

Apple unveiled the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max as its conventional flagship models during its annual September keynote on Wednesday, alongside the iPhone Duo foldable. Powered by the new 2-nanometre A20 Pro chip and an upgraded 48MP Fusion Main camera with variable camera aperture, the iPhone 18 Pro lineup represents Apple’s most advanced hardware upgrades yet. The upgrades also bring a major hike in prices too – it starts at Rs 1.65 lakh in India.

That price tag makes the iPhone 18 Pro an expensive buy, considering what it offers for a conventional slab phone. Many buyers, hence, prefer looking for a cheaper way to get these phones, the most popular one being purchasing them in countries where it does not cost as much. Indian buyers often resort to purchasing the phone from the US or Dubai to save on cost.

Hence, for international buyers, one of the biggest question remains – Where in the world is it cheapest to buy the iPhone 18 Pro models?

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iPhone 18 Pro India pricing at a glance

With starting prices in India set at Rs 1,64,900 for the iPhone 18 Pro and Rs 1,79,900 for the iPhone 18 Pro Max, local consumers face some of the highest prices globally due to import taxes and duties. Apple will start taking pre-orders for the Pro models on Saturday, September 12, with in-store sales launching on September 18.

However, here’s where you can consider saving on the sale price of the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max, if you have the means to get the devices transported to India.

Note that for the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max, the United States remains the cheapest market to purchase, even after a $100 baseline price hike over its predecessor. Canada, UAE, Japan, and China round out the five most affordable regions compared to India:

Country iPhone 18 Pro (Local) Converted (Rs) iPhone 18 Pro Max (Local) Converted (Rs) 1. United States $1,199 ~Rs 1,14,000 $1,299 ~Rs 1,23,600 2. Canada C$1,749 ~Rs 1,20,500 C$1,899 ~Rs 1,30,800 3. UAE / Dubai AED 5,099 ~Rs 1,32,100 AED 5,499 ~Rs 1,42,400 4. Japan ¥219,800 ~Rs 1,36,300 ¥239,800 ~Rs 1,48,700 5. China ¥9,999 ~Rs 1,41,700 ¥10,999 ~Rs 1,55,900 India ₹1,64,900 ₹1,79,900

Note that we based our conversions on the active exchange rates. (1 USD = Rs 95.30 | 1 CAD = Rs 68.90 | 1 AED = Rs 25.90 | 1 JPY = Rs 0.62 | 1 CNY = Rs 14.17.)

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What to know before buying iPhone 18 Pro

While you can save up to Rs 50,000 on the iPhone 18 Pro outside India, there are important technical and warranty trade-offs that you should be aware of:

US sales tax: Note that advertised US prices exclude state and local sales taxes (ranging between 6 to 10 per cent in most states), which narrows the real cost gap unless bought in tax-free states like Delaware or Oregon.

SIM card limitations: Models purchased in the US are strictly eSIM-only and lack a physical SIM tray like the Indian models. Buyers who frequently swap physical nano-SIM cards should source their devices from regions like Canada, the UAE, or India, where physical SIM slots remain intact alongside eSIM support.

Warranty coverage: Contrary to popular belief, Apple does not offer a universal, unconditional global warranty on iPhones. Apple restricts hardware service and repair under warranty to the country where the device was originally purchased.

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The iPhone 18 Pro series price hike is mostly linked to the rising component costs, especially memory chips. The ongoing memory shortage, owing to the rising demand for AI data centres, has pushed smartphone DRAM prices steeply. Apple is also using its first 2-nanometre A20 Pro chip, which comes with higher manufacturing costs than its previous generation silicon.

Also Read | Apple iPhone 18 launch event: Three new features that impressed me the most

Also, these higher costs come alongside significant upgrades to the camera, battery, and performance. In the US, Apple raised the starting price by $100 to $1,199. In India, however, the increase is much steeper, with the iPhone 18 Pro starting at Rs 1,64,900, up Rs 30,000 from the iPhone 17 Pro.

Written by Amritanshu Mukherjee