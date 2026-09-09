Apple iPhone Ultra, iPhone 18 series Launch Event 2026: How to watch live stream in India

It’s that time of the year again for iPhone lovers, with Apple set to take the wraps off the latest models of its flagship smartphone even as rumours surrounding its long-awaited foldable iPhone reach a fever pitch.

Apple’s annual September event to unveil new hardware, called ‘Surprise and shine’ this year, will take place on Wednesday, September 9, at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, US.

Apple CEO John Ternus is expected to kick things off with his first keynote presentation since taking up the mantle on September 1. There are also rumours that Apple could be returning to a live event with the iPhone 18 launch this year, instead of a pre-recorded presentation. If you are curious about what Apple has in store, here is how you can tune in live.