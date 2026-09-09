Apple iPhone Ultra, iPhone 18 series Launch Event 2026: How to watch live stream in India

It’s that time of the year again for iPhone lovers, with Apple set to take the wraps off the latest models of its flagship smartphone even as rumours surrounding its long-awaited foldable iPhone reach a fever pitch.
Apple’s annual September event to unveil new hardware, called ‘Surprise and shine’ this year, will take place on Wednesday, September 9, at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, US.
Apple CEO John Ternus is expected to kick things off with his first keynote presentation since taking up the mantle on September 1. There are also rumours that Apple could be returning to a live event with the iPhone 18 launch this year, instead of a pre-recorded presentation. If you are curious about what Apple has in store, here is how you can tune in live.
You can watch the livestream of Apple’s iPhone 18 launch event on its official website, Apple TV, the Apple Developer app, and the company’s YouTube channel. The livestream is scheduled to kick off at 10 am PT or 10:30 pm IST on Wednesday, September 9.
The September event remains Apple’s biggest showcase, where it launches new hardware products and updates to its most popular devices. At times, the company also unveils products that belong to entirely new categories. Here’s what Apple could announce at the event.
-iPhone Ultra: Apple’s first foldable iPhone, which could be marketed as the iPhone Ultra or iPhone Fold, could hog all the limelight at its September event. It will likely feature a book-style design, reminiscent of the recently launched Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, but with a wider and shorter form factor.
The iPhone Ultra is rumoured to feature a 5.5-inch outer screen that unfolds into a 7.8-inch internal display and could be priced between $2,000 and $2,500.
-iPhone 18 Pro models: Apple is also expected to make the usual improvements across the entire iPhone lineup, including faster chips and improved front and rear cameras. It is likely to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max on Wednesday, and these devices could also see a price hike amid the ongoing memory chip crisis. The entry-level iPhone 18 model is expected to be missing from the lineup this year for the same reason. Instead, the iPhone 18, iPhone 18E and potentially a refreshed iPhone Air could launch in the spring, according to Bloomberg.
-Apple Watches: The Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4 are expected to make their debut at the September 2026 event. The new Apple Watch lineup could pack faster chips and ship with new AI-powered health and fitness features, as per Bloomberg. There is not much information about how much these smartwatches will cost and whether they will undergo any design changes.
-AirPods 5: Two years after launching the AirPods 4 in 2024, Apple is expected to release an updated version of the company’s entry-level headphones. AirPods 5 could also see a higher starting price than the AirPods 4. But the widely rumoured camera-equipped AirPods are unlikely to be launched on Wednesday, with their release timeline reportedly shifted to 2027.