iPhone 17 now at cheapest price in India: Check all latest deals, discounts, exchange offers here

Apple’s latest iPhone 17 series has never been cheaper, owing to ongoing sales and discounts across online as well as offline retailers.

Using a combination of exchange bonuses, bank discounts, and cashback offers, the iPhone 17 series is available at some of its lowest prices since the flagship smartphones were released last year. For instance, the iPhone 17 Pro model is listed on Vijay Sales’ website at a starting price of Rs 1,32,490, reflecting a direct discount of Rs 2,410 on its original launch price of Rs 1,34,900.

Eligible customers with credit cards from OneCard, ICICI, Axis, and HDFC Bank can bring down the final purchase amount by availing additional bank offers of up to Rs 4,500. Meanwhile, prices of the standard iPhone 17 (256GB) model have also been slashed as part of Croma’s ongoing summer sale at the retailer’s physical stores.

Originally priced in India at Rs 82,900, customers can get their hands on the iPhone 17 for as low as Rs 48,742 as long as they are eligible for the multiple offers which include savings of up to Rs 1,658, cashback of up to Rs 1,000, and exchange benefits along with bonuses of up to Rs 31,500. Note, these deals are available only at select offline Croma outlets and may further vary based on location.

As for online shoppers, an instant discount of Rs 4,000 is currently available for SBI credit card-holders who want to purchase the latest iPhone 17 Pro Max, which is currently available on Flipkart at Rs 1,49,900. This cost can be further reduced through exchange offers. Have an older iPhone 13? You can trade it in and upgrade to an iPhone 17 Pro Max while receiving up to Rs 25,350, subject to the condition of the older smartphone.

Exchange offers are also applicable for a few Android smartphones. Together with bank-specific discounts, the total savings on the iPhone 17 Pro Max could add up to nearly Rs 30,000.

iPhone 17 demand

Apple’s current-generation iPhone 17 series appears to be generating significant consumer interest months after its launch. According to Counterpoint, iPhone 17 sales in the US during the first four weeks of its release were up 12 per cent compared with the iPhone 16 series (which does not include the lower-cost iPhone 16e model).

Story continues below this ad

During the same period, iPhone 17 sales in China were up 18 per cent versus the previous model series, with Counterpoint noting that the iPhone Air was not included in the initial release in China. Demand for the iPhone 17 series in India saw impressive early growth as well.

“We grew in the vast majority of markets we track and had September quarter revenue records in dozens of markets… We also set a September quarter revenue record in emerging markets, and an all-time revenue record in India,” Apple CEO Tim Cook had said in an earnings call last year.

Should you upgrade to iPhone 17?

Beyond pricing and demand, the iPhone 17 lineup presents notable upgrades in camera, display, battery and performance.

While the vanilla iPhone 17 looks very similar to the previous iPhone 16, Apple has bumped up the screen size from 6.1 inches to 6.3 inches this year. Also, the iPhone 17 base model is the first non-Pro model to get the ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate XDR OLED screen.

Story continues below this ad

It is powered by the A19 chip, the Super Retina XDR display that offers up to 3,000 nits of brightness, and has Ceramic Shield 2, which it says provides three times greater scratch resistance. Additionally, ProMotion and Always-on Display are now supported, which improves scrolling and content viewing.

Also Read | Want to upgrade to the iPhone 17 Pro Max? Read this review before you do

In contrast, the iPhone 16 had a peak brightness of 2,000 nits and 1,600 nits (HDR). It provides a 6.1-inch XDR Super Retina screen. Additionally, the iPhone 17 has the first square front camera sensor, the Centre Stage front camera. The new sensor records greater detail in addition to having a larger field of vision.

With these enhanced features, buyers can now upgrade to the iPhone 17 series at significantly reduced prices, making it more affordable than ever before.