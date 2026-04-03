iPhone 17 at Rs 44,768: Croma’s ‘Everything Apple’ sale returns with big discounts

If you have been planning to buy an iPhone 17, a MacBook, or the newly launched MacBook Neo, the time is indeed ripe. Croma has announced the return of its Everything Apple sale, which will roll out in a phased format across April, May, and June.
The first phase will run from April 3 to April 19, featuring offers across Apple products, including iPhones, MacBooks, iPads, Apple Watches and AirPods.
According to the company, the sale aims to make upgrades across the Apple ecosystem more accessible through a combination of exchange offers, bank discounts, financing options and loyalty benefits. Additional savings of up to 10 per cent are available for customers using HDFC Tata Neu credit cards, along with benefits such as Tata Neu Coins, coupons and EMI options.
Among the highlights, the iPhone 17 (256GB), which has a listed price of Rs 82,900, is available at a starting price of Rs 44,768 under specific conditions. These include exchange discounts of up to Rs 23,500, an additional exchange bonus of up to Rs 8,000, coupon discounts, and Tata Neu Coins benefits.
In the laptop category, the MacBook Neo (13-inch) is being offered at a starting price of Rs 39,069 for students and teachers, compared to its MRP of Rs 69,900. The effective price is calculated after applying a base education discount, an exchange value of up to Rs 12,500, an exchange bonus of up to Rs 7,000 and Tata Neu Coins benefits.
Other Apple products are also included in the sale. The iPad (11th Gen), priced at Rs 34,900, is available from Rs 29,489, while the Apple Watch SE 3 and AirPods Pro 3 are being offered at starting prices of Rs 23,388 and Rs 22,491, respectively, subject to applicable offers and conditions.
Croma said the campaign is targeted at a wide range of consumers, including students preparing for the academic year, professionals upgrading devices and creators seeking new tools. The retailer is also offering store-led bundles and additional benefits for students and teachers as part of the promotion.
The company said that all prices and offers may vary depending on product model, location, availability, and applicable conditions.