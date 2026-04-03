iPhone 17 at Rs 44,768: Croma’s ‘Everything Apple’ sale returns with big discounts

The Apple iPhone 17 base variant brings several notable upgrades over its predecessor. It is equipped with Apple’s 120Hz ProMotion display, which delivers smoother scrolling, improved responsiveness.Express Image)

If you have been planning to buy an iPhone 17, a MacBook, or the newly launched MacBook Neo, the time is indeed ripe. Croma has announced the return of its Everything Apple sale, which will roll out in a phased format across April, May, and June.

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The first phase will run from April 3 to April 19, featuring offers across Apple products, including iPhones, MacBooks, iPads, Apple Watches and AirPods.

According to the company, the sale aims to make upgrades across the Apple ecosystem more accessible through a combination of exchange offers, bank discounts, financing options and loyalty benefits. Additional savings of up to 10 per cent are available for customers using HDFC Tata Neu credit cards, along with benefits such as Tata Neu Coins, coupons and EMI options.