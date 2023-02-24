scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 24, 2023
Advertisement

The Apple iPhone 15 may finally ditch the notch for good

There’s also a subtle screen-size bump that goes with the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 15.

iPhone-Express-PhotoIt's possible that no iPhone model apart from the alleged iPhone SE 2023 will have a notch (Express photo)

Every iPhone series launched after the iPhone 4S made its debut in September and this year is expected to be no different. Renders previously showed that the iPhone 15 Pro will feature thinner bezels, rounded edges, and a USB-C port. Now we also know what the iPhone 15 could look like for the first time (thanks to Ian Zelbo x 9to5Mac).

iphone15standardhero The iPhone 15 (Image: Ian Zelbo/9to5Mac)

Thanks to fresh renders, we can now tell that the most notable change on the iPhone 15 is the new Dynamic Island, replacing the notch on last year’s model. First introduced with the iPhone X, the notch has been a staple on the vanilla iPhone models ever since, although the iPhone 13 lineup did shrink its size. The iPhone Pro models lost it last year and it looks like the vanilla models will be ditching it as well.

iPhone 15 Pro on left, iPhone 15 on right (Image: Ian Zelbo/9to5Mac) iphone15and15pro iPhone 15 Pro on left, iPhone 15 on right (Image: Ian Zelbo/9to5Mac)

There’s also a subtle screen-size bump that goes with the Dynamic Island. The base iPhone has kept the standard screen size of 6.1 inches for years now even as the iPhone Pro grew from 5.8 inches to 6.1 inches. This could change with the iPhone 15, which will be sized a tiny bit larger at 6.2 inches according to the same report. There are no reports about the iPhone 15 Pro seeing a size bump as well.

Aside from that, the iPhone 15 CAD renders show a familiar design at the rear. The camera array looks mostly the same as the one on the iPhone 14 – and there’s no further protrusion, even as the modules on the Pro models do so.

Also Read
Adobe-Adobe
DOJ preps antitrust suit to block Adobe’s $20 billion Figma deal
instagram featured
Here's how to check who stopped following you on Instagram
Meta loses bid to toss $175 million verdict in streaming patent case
tech featured
LLMs, XR to NLP: 10 trending tech terms and what they mean

It remains to be seen if Apple will finally add ProMotion (the company’s name for 120Hz refresh rate) to the non-Pro models. Virtually no Android phone for these iPhones’ price goes below 120Hz, so this addition is a long time coming.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 24-02-2023 at 20:49 IST
Next Story

Jagdeep Dhankhar: Privilege of MPs for freedom of speech in House not unqualified

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Feb 24: Latest News
Advertisement
close