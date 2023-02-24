The Apple iPhone 15 may finally ditch the notch for good

Every iPhone series launched after the iPhone 4S made its debut in September and this year is expected to be no different. Renders previously showed that the iPhone 15 Pro will feature thinner bezels, rounded edges, and a USB-C port. Now we also know what the iPhone 15 could look like for the first time (thanks to Ian Zelbo x 9to5Mac).

The iPhone 15 (Image: Ian Zelbo/9to5Mac) The iPhone 15 (Image: Ian Zelbo/9to5Mac)

Thanks to fresh renders, we can now tell that the most notable change on the iPhone 15 is the new Dynamic Island, replacing the notch on last year’s model. First introduced with the iPhone X, the notch has been a staple on the vanilla iPhone models ever since, although the iPhone 13 lineup did shrink its size. The iPhone Pro models lost it last year and it looks like the vanilla models will be ditching it as well.

There’s also a subtle screen-size bump that goes with the Dynamic Island. The base iPhone has kept the standard screen size of 6.1 inches for years now even as the iPhone Pro grew from 5.8 inches to 6.1 inches. This could change with the iPhone 15, which will be sized a tiny bit larger at 6.2 inches according to the same report. There are no reports about the iPhone 15 Pro seeing a size bump as well.

Aside from that, the iPhone 15 CAD renders show a familiar design at the rear. The camera array looks mostly the same as the one on the iPhone 14 – and there’s no further protrusion, even as the modules on the Pro models do so.

It remains to be seen if Apple will finally add ProMotion (the company’s name for 120Hz refresh rate) to the non-Pro models. Virtually no Android phone for these iPhones’ price goes below 120Hz, so this addition is a long time coming.