iPhone 15 Pro to be the most powerful Apple device ever? New report hints at ‘significant’ RAM improvements

It seems the Cupertino-based tech giant, Apple, is gearing up for an action-packed year. The smartphone maker is expected to unveil an array of premium devices ranging from its iPhone 15 series to MR headsets. Even as iPhone 14, launched last year, continues to win admiration, the company is now gearing up for the launch of its next generation of smartphones.

While the official launch is still months away, the forthcoming iPhones seem to be buzzing on the Internet, just like many of their predecessors in the run-up to their imminent launches. Each year, Apple brings out cutting-edge innovations to its flagship smartphones.

From 48MP cameras to Dynamic Island notch, iPhones have undergone a sea change over the years. And, this year too the tech community is bracing itself to witness some innovations on the iPhone 15 series.

At the moment, the Internet is bustling with rumours and speculations surrounding the new iPhone’s design and specifications. A new report from Trendforce, a Taiwan-based research firm, which recently surfaced online seems to be suggesting that the next generation of iPhones will come with significant improvements.

The report states that Apple will increase the RAM capacity and enhance the specifications for the iPhone 15. These improvements could significantly enhance the speeds on all devices in the iPhone 15 line-up.

Although the report has not revealed more details, the firm has said that the iPhone 15 Pro handsets will likely feature 8GB RAM. Currently, the iPhone 14 Pro models come with 6GB RAM. Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will retain 6GB RAM with a likely upgrade to LPDDR5 RAM, spotted on the iPhone 14 Pro models.

With new and improved RAM specifications, the iPhone 15 models will offer greater flexibility for multitasking. The performance of the iPhone 15 series is likely to be the most optimal, considering that several reports have already suggested that the devices will also feature the advanced A17 Bionic chipset.

Interestingly, the last RAM update took place on the iPhone 12 launched in 2020 when Apple upgraded the existing 4GB RAM to 6GB RAM. With the latest development, now Apple will bring a similar upgrade after almost three years.

Even though there has been no official confirmation from the brand, the iPhone 15 series is expected to be launched around the same time as last year, which is September 2023.