scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
Advertisement

iPhone 15 Pro to be the most powerful Apple device ever? New report hints at ‘significant’ RAM improvements

The report by a Taiwanese research firm suggests Apple may retain 6GB RAM on iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus.

iPhone 15 Pro conceptThe upgraded RAM will heighten the performance of the iPhone 15 series offering greater flexibility for multi-tasking. (Image For Representation: Instagram/@conceptsiphone)
Listen to this article
iPhone 15 Pro to be the most powerful Apple device ever? New report hints at ‘significant’ RAM improvements
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

It seems the Cupertino-based tech giant, Apple, is gearing up for an action-packed year. The smartphone maker is expected to unveil an array of premium devices ranging from its iPhone 15 series to MR headsets. Even as iPhone 14, launched last year, continues to win admiration, the company is now gearing up for the launch of its next generation of smartphones.

While the official launch is still months away, the forthcoming iPhones seem to be buzzing on the Internet, just like many of their predecessors in the run-up to their imminent launches. Each year, Apple brings out cutting-edge innovations to its flagship smartphones.

From 48MP cameras to Dynamic Island notch, iPhones have undergone a sea change over the years. And, this year too the tech community is bracing itself to witness some innovations on the iPhone 15 series.

Also Read |iPhone 15, MacBook Air 15″ & MR headset: Apple launches to look forward to in 2023

At the moment, the Internet is bustling with rumours and speculations surrounding the new iPhone’s design and specifications. A new report from Trendforce, a Taiwan-based research firm, which recently surfaced online seems to be suggesting that the next generation of iPhones will come with significant improvements.

The report states that Apple will increase the RAM capacity and enhance the specifications for the iPhone 15. These improvements could significantly enhance the speeds on all devices in the iPhone 15 line-up.

Although the report has not revealed more details, the firm has said that the iPhone 15 Pro handsets will likely feature 8GB RAM. Currently, the iPhone 14 Pro models come with 6GB RAM. Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will retain 6GB RAM with a likely upgrade to LPDDR5 RAM, spotted on the iPhone 14 Pro models.

ICYMI |From solid-state buttons to USB-C: All you need to know about Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro series

With new and improved RAM specifications, the iPhone 15 models will offer greater flexibility for multitasking. The performance of the iPhone 15 series is likely to be the most optimal, considering that several reports have already suggested that the devices will also feature the advanced A17 Bionic chipset.

Advertisement

Interestingly, the last RAM update took place on the iPhone 12 launched in 2020 when Apple upgraded the existing 4GB RAM to 6GB RAM. With the latest development, now Apple will bring a similar upgrade after almost three years.

Also Read
YouTube Music | YouTube Music Create Radio | YouTube Music Custom Radio
YouTube Music gets 'Create a radio' button, lets users create custom stat...
call of duty featured
Microsoft and Nintendo sign 10-year contract for Call of Duty
tech featured
LLMs, XR to NLP: 10 trending tech terms and what they mean
kindle, amazon kindle, amazon kindle reader, kindle history, kindle ebook, kindle ereader, amazon kindle ebooks, free kindle ebooks, kindle ebook reader, amazon kindle ebooks store, amazon prime kindle ebooks, facts amazon kindle
Flashback: History of Amazon Kindle, the first successful E-Reader

Even though there has been no official confirmation from the brand, the iPhone 15 series is expected to be launched around the same time as last year, which is September 2023.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 22-02-2023 at 20:11 IST
Next Story

Crime Branch seeking FBI help for analysing ASI in minister’s killing: Naveen Patnaik in Assembly

Exclusive | Govt considers phased withdrawal of Army from Kashmir hinterland
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Feb 22: Latest News
Advertisement
close