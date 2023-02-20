Solid-state buttons to USB-C: All you need to know about Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro series

Leaked iPhone 15 Pro CAD renders are finally out and the next-flagship offering from Apple seems to pack a lot of new things when compared to the current iPhone 14 series. From a rounded frame to thinner bezels, the iPhone 15 Pro is set to look a lot more premium than its predecessor. On top of that, it is also expected to pack a bunch of new features for the first time on an iPhone.

Here are some of the possible features of the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro series.

Curved frame with premium build

The iPhone 15 Pro series will look and feel more premium than any model that the company has launched to date. For the first time, Apple is said to be using titanium for the mid-frame of the iPhone 15 Pro, which is lighter and stronger than stainless steel, hence, the iPhone 15 Pro should feel more premium, sturdy and lighter than its predecessor.

Apple introduced a flat frame and display design with the iPhone 12 series. For the iPhone 15 series, the company is said to go back to the iPhone X/11 era, where, it will reintroduce a curved frame and a 2.5D curved display, which should make holding an iPhone a lot more comfortable when compared to a phone with flat sides.

iPhone 15 Pro leaked 3D CAD renders (Image credit: 9to5Mac) iPhone 15 Pro leaked 3D CAD renders (Image credit: 9to5Mac)

The iPhone 15 Pro could feature a portless design, where, instead of physical buttons, Apple would embed touch-sensitive sensors. Leaked 3D CAD renders suggest that the phone could come with physical buttons, similar to the iPhone 14 Pro. However, we might not see any change in the placement of the speaker, microphone, SIM card slot, and alert slider.

Besides this, the biggest change on the iPhone 15 Pro series will be the introduction of a USB Type-C port, which will replace the decade-old lightning port. The USB Type-C port should enable faster data transfer between the iPhone and mac/PC. However, leaks do suggest one might need an MFi-certified USB Type-C cable.

When it comes to the camera module, as per the leaks, there seems to be a triple camera setup at the back with a LiDAR sensor, hence, the iPhone 15 Pro might not get a fourth periscope zoom lens like the Galaxy S23 Ultra and one might have to wait for another generation of iPhones for the same. Just like the primary 48MP sensor on the iPhone 14 Pro, Apple could offer a high-resolution ultra-wide and a telephoto lens on the iPhone 15 Pro series.

iPhone 15 Pro might feature Apple’s first 3nm chip

Apple’s iPhone 15 is likely to be based on a new A17 Bionic SoC, which is said to be fabbed by TSMC using its latest 3nm process. Hence, it could also be the densest (in terms of capacitor count), most powerful, and most efficient processor from Apple, possibly paired with at least 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

In terms of software, the phone will ship with iOS 17, which will be unveiled at the upcoming WWDC 2023. Again, the same update will also be made available for the older iPhones such as the iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone 12, and the iPhone 11 series.