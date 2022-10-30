scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 30, 2022

Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro could ditch physical hardware buttons entirely

After losing the home key, the iPhones may also be doing away with power and volume buttons

iPhone14ProMax_Review_LEAD-1If the rumors turn out true, then the iPhone 14 Pro/Pro Max could be the last iPhone Pro models with buttons

The next iPhone could ditch the proper hardware buttons for volume and power and may instead use “taptic” buttons instead, according to industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. These “solid-state design buttons” will be reminiscent of the iPhone 7 and 8 in that they’ll not actually be pressable, and will only try to replicate the feeling through Apple’s taptic engine. For this, the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max may come with taptic motos that’ll be ranged on the left and right sides of the phone, much like the current volume and power buttons.

Kuo says that Apple’s current taptic engine technology suppliers, Luxshare ICT and AAC technologies will benefit from a rise in orders. This is pretty much expected if the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro max indeed come with two haptic motors.

He further adds that Android phone suppliers will follow suit. “It is expected that high-end Android smartphones will also follow Apple’s design to create new selling points, which is a structural positive for the mobile phone vibrator industry,” Kuo stated in a tweet.

Also Read |iPhone 15 Pro Max could feature A17 Bionic chip, 8GB RAM

Meanwhile, there are rumours doing rounds that Apple may adopt a new naming scheme for the iPhone 15 Pro Max. The upcoming model may be called the iPhone 15 Ultra and may adopt a premium titanium body. Sounds familiar? It’s because the iPhone 14 Pro models were also touted to come with the same — only they didn’t. But if these suppositions turn out true this time, then the iPhone 15 Pro models may be even tougher than the iPhone 14 models and be noticeably lighter.

