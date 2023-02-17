iPhone 15 Pro CAD renders show USB-C port, thinner bezels, and curvier design

The Apple iPhone 15 Pro is expected to launch only in September this year alongside the other models in its lineup, but we already have speculative renders of the phone at hand, courtesy of Ian Zelbo (via 9to5Mac).

Tipster @ShrimpApplePro earlier this year suggested that the Apple iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will feature slimmer bezels than their predecessors, while the entire lineup would feature curved edges. These new renders corroborate the leak.

Apple may finally give in to EU pressure and ship the next iPhones with USB-C ports (Image: Ian Zelbo/MacRumors) Apple may finally give in to EU pressure and ship the next iPhones with USB-C ports (Image: Ian Zelbo/MacRumors)

The most significant change seen in the renders is the switch to USB-C from the Lightning Port, which has been a staple for all iPhones and most Apple accessories for over a decade now. The change could be due to pressure from the European Union, which has been pushing for a standardised charging port across all mobile devices.

Another change is the departure from the flat-edged design that was first introduced with the iPhone 12 series. Both glass and frame curve around the edges – at the point where they meet – to create a more seamless transition between them. The curvature is nowhere close to the one on the iPhone 11 series but should help make the phone more comfortable to hold.

The iPhone 15 Pro may feature touch buttons (Image: Ian Zelbo/MacRumors) The iPhone 15 Pro may feature touch buttons (Image: Ian Zelbo/MacRumors)

The camera bump on the back has grown even thicker than the one on last year’s model – something we’re seeing repeat year after year now. It indicates that Apple may have upgraded the cameras, possibly with larger image sensors.

iPhone 11 Pro -> iPhone 14 Pro -> iPhone 15 Pro

when does it stop pic.twitter.com/QkW9AGUbIq — Ian Zelbo (@ianzelbo) February 16, 2023

The bezels up front have been shrunk noticeably on the iPhone 15 Pro compared to the ones on the iPhone 14 Pro. The display is rumoured to stay the same, so slimmer bezels could translate to a more compact form factor.

The iPhone 15 Pro has notably slimmer bezels (Image: Ian Zelbo/MacRumors) The iPhone 15 Pro has notably slimmer bezels (Image: Ian Zelbo/MacRumors)

On the side of the phone, the volume buttons look like capacitive buttons instead of physical ones. This was again rumoured earlier, so if true, we could finally see a button-less iPhone this year. The mute switch also appears redesigned with a smaller rounder design.

Do note that these renders are based on CAD files given by Apple to factories in Asia to prepare cases before launch, and may not reflect all aspects of Apple’s final design.