iPhone 14 series gets iOS 16.0.3 update with more bug fixes

Apple has released a new update for the iPhone 14 series phones that brings fixes for numerous minor bugs that have been present in the new iPhones since launch. Sized at about 1GB, the new update addresses various issues with the notifications, microphone and more.

Here are all the changes the new update brings.

Notifications: The new iOS 16.0.3 update fixes the issue of notifications being delayed or not showing up at all on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Low microphone: The update also fixes a low microphone volume bug that used to cause issues with phone calls via Apple CarPlay.

Slow camera app: The camera app opening up slowly has also been fixed in the new update.

Mail app: A bug causing the Mail app to crash during startup following users receiving certain emails has also been resolved.

How to update your iPhone 14 Pro

To update your iPhone 14 series device, head to Settings/ General/ Software Update and check for the newest OTA. Follow on-screen instructions to download and install the update.