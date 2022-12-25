Some iPhone 14 Pro users are reporting horizontal lines on the display

Several users have now shared their experience with the iPhone 14 Pro showing green lines on various Apple forums and social media platforms. According to numerous posts, the iPhone 14 Pro display goes black and shows horizontal lines when turned on with no option to bypass it. As of now, there is no solution to fix these issues, and one has to wait for a software update from Apple.

According to a report by MacRumors, select users are reporting just a single line on the screen, others have shared a photo with multiple green lines spread across the display. Most of these users have started to report these issues after the iOS 16.2 update. Do note that, these lines automatically disappear after a few seconds. However, it is annoying to see a glitch like this on Apple’s most premium iPhone.

iPhone 14 Pro affected by green line (Image credit: MacRumors forum /Infernoqt) iPhone 14 Pro affected by green line (Image credit: MacRumors forum /Infernoqt)

It is also interesting to see that the bug has only affected the iPhones with a Dynamic Island, and this further reiterates the fact that it could just be a software issue. On top of that, this is not a widespread issue, and only select users have reported it.

Some of the users who have experienced this bug have reached out to Apple, and the company has confirmed that it is caused by a software glitch and there is no issue with the hardware of their iPhone. Apple is currently testing iOS 16.3, and the brand is likely to release the same in January 2023.

Prior to that, the company might push an incremental software update to fix the green line issue on the iPhone 14 Pro series of smartphones. While the green line issue might be limited to the latest Pro models, Apple is expected to ship an update to all the iPhones running on iOS 16.