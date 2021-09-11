iPhone 13 to AirPods 3: Everything that Apple is expected to launch on September 14

Apple is set to host its iPhone-centric event on September 14. The event will be held virtually and will start at 10:00AM PT, which is 10:30PM in India. The Cupertino giant is expected to launch four new iPhone 13 models as part of the event and the new variants are said to come with a smaller notch at the top.

Apple is also expected to unveil its Apple Watch Series 7, which is expected to get a design refresh. Additionally, we could also witness the launch of the AirPods 3. Here is everything you need to know about Apple’s September 14 event.

iPhone 13 Series: Expected specifications

Apple will likely show off four iPhones this year. The iPhone 13 and its Pro model are expected to arrive with a 6.1-inch display, whereas the iPhone 13 Pro Max could feature a 6.7-inch screen. The iPhone 13 mini will likely pack a 5.4-inch display, just like its predecessor. The mini version will be for those who prefer having a compact screen.

The devices could come with a design similar to the iPhone 12 series, but the new models are expected to feature a high-refresh-rate display with a smaller notch. This will likely be the case for the “Pro” models. The upcoming iPhones are also rumoured to come with support for reverse wireless charging, a better set of cameras, and larger batteries.

As per a report by MacRumors, the side button, mute button, and volume buttons may be a bit lower and there may be some big design changes as far as cameras are concerned. The iPhone 13 Pro is expected to get a bigger camera bump, and the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 models may get lenses that are arranged diagonally.

The iPhone 13 models will reportedly be powered by a 5-nanometer A15 chip and may support up to 1TB storage for the first time. The new iPhones may get Qualcomm’s X60 modem which will bring faster 5G connection speeds to the smartphones.

The iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max are expected to get cameras with larger pixels to improve photos in low-light. The Ultra Wide camera on these devices will feature autofocus and an improved f/1.8 aperture for low-light improvements.

Additionally, as per a report by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the new iPhones could come with the ability to make satellite calls. If this is true, iPhone 13 will allow you to connect to low Earth orbit satellites when other networks aren’t available.

Apple Watch Series 7, AirPods 3: Expected features

In addition to the iPhone 13 series, Apple is also expected to launch Watch Series 7. The next generation of Apple Watches are expected to get the first redesign we’ve seen since 2018, as per a report by MacRumors. The cited source states that Apple Watch Series 7 will offer thinner bezels and in new 41mm and 45mm size options, up from 40mm and 44mm.

This will allow the watch to sport significantly larger displays. The Apple Watch Series 7 is not expected to get any new health features but we could get to see new colour options, such as a green colour option. The report states that Apple may introduce an updated S7 chip in the Series 7.

Besides, a new pair of Airpods 3 could also be unveiled at this year’s Apple’s September 14 event. The wireless earbuds are also expected to get a design overhaul with a design similar to the more expensive AirPods Pro.