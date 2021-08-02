iPhone 13 to AirPods 3: Every Apple product expected to arrive in second half of 2021

Here are all the products Apple could launch later this year, including the expected new MacBook Pro and Air models. (Express Photo)

We’re over halfway through 2021 and Apple has launched quite a few new products and new software updates. So far, we have seen the Air Tags, 24-inch iMac and the new Apple TV 4K launch, along with the refreshed versions of the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Apart from this, we saw a new purple variant of the Apple iPhone 12.

We then saw Apple hold the Worldwide Developers Conference in June, launching the new iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8 and tvOS 15 along with Apple’s latest update for its computers, macOS Monterey. However, Apple is not done just yet and a number of other products are still expected to launch in 2021.

Here’s what to expect moving forward in 2021.

iPhone 13 Series

Apple is expected to host its annual Fall event next month, where it is likely to launch the new iPhone 13 series. The iPhone 13 series is expected to feature four models including the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The new phones are expected to feature a new A15 chip with 5G support and camera improvements. The two Pro models are also expected to feature 120Hz ProMotion displays. The new phones will also likely feature a smaller notch design, which will still house the front camera and sensors.

AirPods 3

At the same event, we could see Apple launch the AirPods 3, a long-awaited successor to the AirPods 2. The new earbuds are expected to look like the AirPods Pro with silicone tips. However, they will miss out on active noise cancellation, as per reports.

The AirPods were originally expected to launch in the first half of the year but that didn’t happen. Now Apple is expected to begin mass production for the AirPods 3 in August, suggesting a possible launch in September.

Apple Watch Series 7

Apple is known to usually launch a new Apple Watch model with the new iPhone series each year. Following the same pattern, we could see the launch of the Apple Watch Series 7 this year with the new iPhone 13 Series.

Also Read | Apple to complete its Silicon transition goal with the 2022 Mac Pro

Other products expected to launch later this year

Apple is also expected to drop a few more products before the end of 2021. This includes the new Apple MacBook Air and MacBook Pro Models. Apple could also launch a new AirPods Pro model that could succeed the current AirPods Pro. A refreshed iPad Mini is also expected later in the year. It is possible that Apple could hold a single event to launch some, if not all of these products.