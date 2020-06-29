iPhone 12 to come without a charger and earpods?

iPhone 12 box may be missing a power adaptor (File Photo) iPhone 12 box may be missing a power adaptor (File Photo)

Apple is expected to launch its iPhone 12 lineup later this year despite its mass production taking a serious hit due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Cupertino major usually launches new iPhones in fall but this time it could be slightly delayed. Amidst all the speculations about the design and its different models, a baffling rumour has surfaced about the contents of the box.

According to MacRumours, the Cupertino giant will ship its iPhone models without a power adaptor to charge the phone. If true, the move is also contradictory as most smartphone companies advise consumers to use their power adaptors to charge their devices. This will be a problem for Android users who are looking to buy an iPhone.

After there were reports that Apple will not be providing Earpods with the new iPhone lineup, the recent series of events will make it inconvenient for the iPhone customers. The new iPhone is expected to be shipped with just one USB-C cable.

Apple’s reported move to note include Earpods in their new lineup is understandable as they want to promote and encourage buyers to be interested in Airpods. Apple is also expected to launch the third generation of AirPods in 2021. However, if the rumour about the missing power adaptor is true, new customers will have to buy the power adaptor separately if they don’t have one already.

ALSO READ | iPhone 12: Launch timeline, expected specifications, price and everything else

The sale of the new iPhone may start in the fourth quarter of the year, according to rumours. The design of the new lineup is expected to be similar to the iPhone 4 as it is not expected to have curved edges. As per leaked dummies last week by Sonny Dickson, the upcoming lineup will have three variants. In order to woo customers who don’t need big-screen smartphones, Apple will launch a compact iPhone with a 5.4-inch display.

Similar to the last two years in 2020 too Apple is expected to launch three iPhones including iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max wth 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch display respectively.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd