The MagSafe charger will charge iPhone 12 mini slower than others

The iPhone 12 Mini includes a 5.4-inch display. (Image credit: Apple)

MagSafe charging made a comeback with the newly-launched iPhone 12 series this year. With a MagSafe charger, Apple users will be able to charge the iPhone 12 series phones wirelessly at a speed of 15W, except for the new entrant iPhone 12 mini. In a newly updated Apple document, the iPhone 12 mini’s charging speed via a MagSafe charger is capped at 12W (6W less than the 18W wired charger). However, it is still an update over the 7.5W Qi wireless charger which charges iPhones a lot slower.

The iPhone 12 series features magnets on the back, placed circularly around the wireless charging coil. A smaller wireless charging coil can be the reason behind the slower charging on the iPhone 12 mini. The reason behind it has not been unveiled yet.

The iPhone 12 mini has the same specifications as the regular iPhone 12 apart from the 5.4-inch screen size which is targeted at customers looking for a compact-sized form factor. The iPhone 12 mini is the lightest 5G-enabled phone weighing at 133 grams. It is even smaller than the iPhone SE 2020 which has a 4.7-inch screen, thanks to the smaller bezels and improved design.

The iPhone 12 mini will be available for pre-order in India on November 6. The 64GB variant of the phone is priced at Rs 69,900. However, there are bank offers and exchange offers to make it more affordable.

The iPhone 12 mini packs the latest A14 Bionic Chip which Apple claims is 50 per cent faster than any other smartphone and a huge improvement over its predecessor including the GPU which will be a major sell for gamers. It has a dual-camera setup on the rear. The two 12MP wide and ultrawide cameras with an aperture of f/1.6 and f/2.4 support 2x optical zoom in addition to 5x digital zoo. It also has Night Mode and Deep Fusion for better photos.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd