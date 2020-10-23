iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro pre-orders: How to book, cashback offers, India price

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro pre-orders begin

The wait is indeed finally over. Apple’s latest iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are available for pre-orders starting today. The tech giant launched the latest iPhone 12 lineup at an event earlier this month at its ‘Hi-Speed’ event. Both the iPhone models will be available from October 30. This means if you book the iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro today you will get the deliveries starting October 30.

To get the iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini, you will need to wait for some more days. The pre-orders of these two iPhone models will begin from November 6 in the country.

How to pre-book iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro?

The pre-orders are already live from October 23, 12AM. If you wish to buy the iPhone 12 Pro Max or the iPhone 12 mini wait till November 6. The iPhone 12 and 12 Pro will begin to ship from October 30 while the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max will go on sale starting November 13. You will be able to book the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro now in India from Apple’s recently launched online store. All models of the two iPhones are available for pre-order.

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro price in India

The iPhone 12 price in India starts at Rs 79,900 for the base 64GB model. The iPhone 12 128GB model is priced at Rs 84,900 and the 256GB variant is priced at Rs 94,900. The iPhone 12 Pro also comes in three variants inclduing 128GB storage at Rs 1,19,900, 256GB storage variant at Rs 1,29,900, and 512GB storage model at Rs 1,49,900.

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro cashback offers

For the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Apple has introduced HDFC Bank cashback offers. Customers will be able to avail Rs 6,000 cashback on HDFC credit card and 6 months No Cost EMIs by getting a cashback of Rs 6,000 on purchase of iPhone 12. On buying the iPhone 12 Pro customers can get Rs 5,000 cashback and no Cost EMIs for 6 months.

Additionally, HDFC debit card customers will be able to avail of an instant discount of Rs 1,500 on the purchase of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. This is a limited period offer and will be available until December 26.

