Forget iPhone 12, iPhone 11 will available at Rs 45,999 during Amazon sale

If you are not over the new iPhones, Amazon has another surprise for you. The e-commerce platform has unveiled the sale price of Apple’s last year’s flagship device -iPhone 12 – ahead of the Great Indian Festival sale.

Apple iPhone 11 64GB variant will be available at a never-before price of Rs 47,999. Adding more to the savings of buyers, the additional discount for HDFC debit/credit card holders, the iPhone 11 will be available at an attractive price of Rs 45,999. With the bank offer, consumers will get Rs 2,000 discount.

The Amazon sale will start on October 16 for Prime members and the day after for non-Prime members. So, if you have been waiting to grab the iPhone 11for the longest time, this is the best time. The major discount on the iPhone 11 has been announced a day after Apple launched its iPhone 12 series which starts at Rs 69,900.

The current price of the iPhone 11’s base variant listed on Apple India’s website is Rs 54,990. However, as a part of the festive deal, it will be available for Rs 53,400 starting October 17 with complimentary first-generation AirPods.

On the other hand, Flipkart is yet to announce its sale price for the upcoming Big Billion Days sale starting October 16. We expect Flipkart to be competitive with the iPhone 11 deal and offer a jaw-dropping deal on the phone just like Amazon.

The iPhone 11 comes with a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD LCD display. Under the hood, it packs an A13 Bionic chip with a third-generation neural engine. On the rear, it has a dual-camera system with two ultrawide and wide cameras capable of recording 4K resolution videos at 30 frames per second. On the front, it comes equipped with a 12MP camera inside the notch which is capable of recording in 4K.

It is powered by a 3,110 mAh battery which supports 18W fast charge and wireless charging. It runs on iOS 13 out of the box but you can upgrade it to iOS 14. Unlike, the new iPhone 12 series, iPhone 11 also comes with a charger and earpods inside the box.

