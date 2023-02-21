Unopened iPhone from 2007 fetches $63,000 at US auction

A sealed first-generation iPhone was recently sold for $63,356.40 at an auction almost 16 years after it was first released. The 8GB storage phone owned by tattoo artist Karen Green was expected to fetch $50,000 initially, but the value rose up to almost 16 times the original pricing of $599 after 27 bids.

LCG Auctions, which handled the bidding, described the phone as a “highly-desirable factory sealed first generation original Apple iPhone from 2007.” The starting bid for this iPhone was $2,500.

“One of the most important and ubiquitous inventions of our lifetime,” the item’s description read. “A truly remarkable piece with great appeal to both collectors and investors alike.”

Karen had previously taken her phone on the Doctor and the Diva’s ‘Treasure Hunt Tuesday’ show where expert Dr Lori had estimated its worth to be $5,000. On the show, she revealed that the phone had been given to her by friends when she started a new job. But since she had newly purchased another phone, she never opened the iPhone herself.

A couple of years passed and she was told that the phone could be sold to a collector for a higher price. But she decided to hold on to the phone knowing it could fetch a higher price, which it did.

The first iPhone is unofficially referred to as the iPhone 1 or the iPhone 2G and came with 4GB, 8GB, or 16GB of storage. This is a far cry from today’s phones which offer RAM with that many gigs now. For comparison, the latest iPhone offers 6GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. The camera has seen a massive bump too pixel-count-wise, going up from 2MP to 48MP.