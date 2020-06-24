iPad users will be able to play games using keyboard and mouse soon

At the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on Monday Apple announced the next-generation operating system for iPad — iPadOS 14. Of all the features revealed in the online-only event, there were a few that missed the show. One of them is the ability to play games on an iPad with a mouse and keyboard instead of a touchscreen or gamepad.

It was only last year, mouse support for iPads was launched with the iOS 13 for basic work. However, the latest advancement will help users play first-person shooter games (FPS) PUBG, Fortnite, Call of Duty, and others on an iPad as they play on a laptop.

The move would not put iPads anywhere near the category of gaming laptops but it will add another dimension to the user’s gaming experience who struggled to make use of the controls available on touchscreen.

The move will also put them in par with PC gamers on gaming titles that support cross-platform play as the accuracy and movement of a player is bound to improve.

The onus is on developers to implement the support in the games. The iPad users should not attach the keyboards and mouse and expect all FPS games to support the hardware in games instantly.

iPadOS 14 is also getting all the features coming to iOS 14 but there are certain features that are specific to iPad, such as universal search function, an all-new sidebar, and improvement to the Apple Pencil and the arrival of a new functionality called Scribble on iPad.

The developer preview of iPadOS 14 is available to Apple Developer Program members at developer.apple.com. A public beta will be available to iPadOS users next month at beta.apple.com.

Notably, the new features that come with the software will be available this fall as a free software update for iPad Air 2 and later, all iPad Pro models, iPad 5th generation and later, and iPad mini 4 and later.

