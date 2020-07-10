Why Spotify, Tinder, PUBG Mobile, more apps crashed for iOS users

Here’s why Spotify, Tinder, PUBG Mobile, other popular apps crashed for iOS users globally (Image: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg) Here’s why Spotify, Tinder, PUBG Mobile, other popular apps crashed for iOS users globally (Image: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg)

Some of the popular apps such as Pinterest, PUBG Mobile, Spotify, TikTok, Tinder, and more were crashing on iOS devices globally earlier today. The reason for the crashing of these apps is stated to be Facebook’s software development kit (SDK) which most apps use to manage user logins. Users complained that these apps were opening properly but were eventually crashing down restricting users from using them.

Facebook posted on the developer platform that it was aware of the crashing issue and looking into the matter. “We are aware and investigating an increase in errors on the iOS SDK which is causing some apps to crash,” the social media giant said. The update that hit users earlier in the day has now been resolved, user reports suggest. Facebook is yet to reveal official details on issues being resolved.

Users experiencing the issue reported on DownDetector.com around 4PM IST. The crashing issue was seen only for iPhone and iPad users. For Android users, the same apps worked perfectly fine.

This isn’t time that an incident like this has occurred due to Facebook’s SDK. Earlier this year on May 6 a similar incident had occurred and dozens of popular apps were affected for one full day.

Commenting on a similar issue occurred in May, app developer Guilherme Rambo told the Verge that “Facebook really pushes developers into installing their SDK, likely because they want the very rich data they can collect on those app’s users.” “The SDK is offered as a convenience for both developers and marketing teams, since it can also be used to track the conversions of ads run through Facebook,” he further noted.

This suggests that whenever there’s an issue with Facebook several apps are eventually affected.

Meanwhile, PUBG Mobile tweeted that the issue has been resolved. In a tweet, PUBG Mobile noted, “Dear players, we are glad to inform the previous crashing problem encountered by iOS users has been solved. Thank you for your patience and support in PUBG MOBILE!”

