iOS 27 reveals strongest hints yet of Apple’s foldable iPhone

Reports indicate that Apple's foldable iPhone is scheduled for launch in September and could start at around $2,000(Rs 190655 approximately).(Image: file photo)

Apple’s upcoming foldable iPhone may still be months away from launch, but the company’s latest software updates appear to offer some of the strongest hints yet about the highly anticipated device.

According to a Bloomberg report, Apple’s newly unveiled iOS 27 and related software platforms contain several references to a foldable iPhone, which is expected to debut alongside the iPhone 18 Pro lineup later this year.

The most direct clues come from hidden code discovered inside the first developer beta of iOS 27. Software researcher M1Astra reportedly identified code strings related to a device’s folded and unfolded state. Internal references like “foldState”, “mechanicalAngleDegrees”, and “angleDegrees” indicate that the Apple software can recognise the position of hinges and calculate the width at which the device is unfolded.