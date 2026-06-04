iOS 27 may leave some older iPhones behind: Here are the models likely to miss the update

Apple is set to introduce iOS 27 at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on June 8, giving iPhone users their first look at the next version of the company’s mobile operating system. The software is expected to arrive publicly later this year alongside the next generation of iPhones, bringing new features, performance improvements, and updates across the Apple ecosystem.
However, as with every major iOS release, some older iPhones may be left behind.
While Apple has built a reputation for offering some of the longest software support periods in the smartphone industry, support does not last forever. Devices eventually reach a point where they are no longer eligible for major operating system upgrades, even if they continue to receive security updates.
Based on Apple’s recent software support patterns, the iPhone 11 series appears to be the most likely candidate to lose support this year.
The iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max were launched in 2019 and currently support iOS 26. Last year, Apple dropped support for the 2018-era iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max when it introduced iOS 26. If Apple continues following a similar timeline, the iPhone 11 lineup could be next.
The status of the iPhone SE (2020) is less certain. Although it was released after the iPhone 11 series, it uses the same A13 Bionic processor.
Meanwhile, all devices released from the iPhone 12 series onward are widely expected to remain compatible with the new software. This includes the iPhone 12, iPhone 13, iPhone 14, iPhone 15, iPhone 16, and iPhone 17 lineups, along with the newer iPhone SE models.
Apple rarely announces the end of software support for older iPhones directly. Instead, the company typically reveals a list of supported devices when it releases the first developer beta version of a new operating system following its WWDC keynote.
Any iPhone missing from that list will not receive the final public release later in the year.
There is still a possibility that Apple could surprise users and continue support for the iPhone 11 family. The company has extended software support beyond expectations. The iPhone 6s, for example, received major iOS updates for several years longer than many industry observers anticipated.
Another factor to consider is that software compatibility does not always guarantee access to every new feature. With iOS 26, many headline features powered by Apple Intelligence were limited to devices with newer hardware and at least 8GB of RAM. As a result, only the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and newer models gained access to the complete AI feature set.
A similar approach could continue with iOS 27, allowing older devices to install the operating system while reserving advanced AI-powered capabilities for more recent iPhones.
Apple is expected to reveal all the details during its WWDC 2026 keynote on June 8, when the company will also announce the first iOS 27 beta and publish the official list of supported devices.