iOS 27 may leave some older iPhones behind: Here are the models likely to miss the update

Apple is expected to reveal all the details during its WWDC 2026 keynote on June 8, when the company will also announce the first iOS 27 beta (Image: Apple)

Apple is set to introduce iOS 27 at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on June 8, giving iPhone users their first look at the next version of the company’s mobile operating system. The software is expected to arrive publicly later this year alongside the next generation of iPhones, bringing new features, performance improvements, and updates across the Apple ecosystem.

However, as with every major iOS release, some older iPhones may be left behind.

While Apple has built a reputation for offering some of the longest software support periods in the smartphone industry, support does not last forever. Devices eventually reach a point where they are no longer eligible for major operating system upgrades, even if they continue to receive security updates.