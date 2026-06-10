iOS 27 features Apple didn’t highlight: Full-screen widgets, smarter messages, better clipboard and more

Apple’s WWDC 2026 keynote focused heavily on the new AI-powered Siri and broader Apple Intelligence upgrades, but several smaller iOS 27 features were quietly revealed outside the main presentation. While they haven’t grabbed headlines like Siri’s overhaul did, these additions could have a noticeable impact on how people use their iPhones every day.
One of the most notable changes is support for full-screen widgets on the Home Screen. Users can now expand widgets to occupy an entire screen, making it easier to view information such as calendar appointments, weather updates, news headlines, or reminders at a glance.
Apple is also giving users more control over sound settings. With iOS 27, separate volume levels can be set for alarms, timers, alerts, and system sounds. Previously, many of these sounds were tied together, making customisation more difficult.
Copying and pasting content will also become faster. Similar to the one-time password suggestions that appear above the keyboard, after iOS 27, users can now see a quick paste option whenever text or images are stored in the clipboard. This reduces the need to manually tap and hold to paste content between apps.
The Weather app is receiving a redesign with a new Highlights section that surfaces important weather events in the coming days. Users can also switch more easily between Conditions, Precipitation, and Wind views for detailed forecasts.
Apple has added more customisation options to the Messages app. Users can now choose to display a voice recording button, a dictation button, both, or neither. A new Drawing feature also lets users sketch notes, diagrams, or doodles directly in conversations.
Photography enthusiasts may appreciate updates to the Camera app. Important controls such as depth settings, grid lines, and level indicators are now easier to access, helping users capture more precise shots.
Several smaller quality-of-life improvements have also been introduced. The emoji keyboard now includes a scroll bar for quicker navigation, while the Timer interface features a redesigned slider when accessed through Control Centre.
Privacy is also getting a boost. In Find My, users can temporarily hide their location from a specific person for a chosen period without sending a notification. Meanwhile, the Wallet app now allows users to create custom passes, expanding its usefulness beyond tickets and boarding passes.
CarPlay gains a long-requested audio scrubbing feature, making it easier to skip to specific parts of podcasts and audio tracks. Apple is also introducing manual iCloud syncing for files, photos, and health data.
Finally, the Calendar app can now detect public holidays and ask users whether they want to keep existing alarms scheduled for those days.