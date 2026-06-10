iOS 27 features Apple didn’t highlight: Full-screen widgets, smarter messages, better clipboard and more

Apple's iOS 27 introduces a range of smaller updates, from custom sound controls and faster clipboard access to improved Camera tools and expanded Wallet functionality. (Image: Apple)

Apple’s WWDC 2026 keynote focused heavily on the new AI-powered Siri and broader Apple Intelligence upgrades, but several smaller iOS 27 features were quietly revealed outside the main presentation. While they haven’t grabbed headlines like Siri’s overhaul did, these additions could have a noticeable impact on how people use their iPhones every day.

One of the most notable changes is support for full-screen widgets on the Home Screen. Users can now expand widgets to occupy an entire screen, making it easier to view information such as calendar appointments, weather updates, news headlines, or reminders at a glance.

Apple is also giving users more control over sound settings. With iOS 27, separate volume levels can be set for alarms, timers, alerts, and system sounds. Previously, many of these sounds were tied together, making customisation more difficult.