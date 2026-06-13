iOS 27 expands keyboard support with new languages, smarter typing features

Although much of the focus at the recently concluded WWDC 2026 was directed at the launch of the new Siri AI and Apple Intelligence enhancements, iOS 27 brings another exciting addition for Apple users worldwide: improved keyboard support and the ability to use different languages.
Apple has made many changes and improvements related to new keyboards and typing that benefit all users regardless of their device.
Some of the most significant features introduced by Apple as part of the iOS 27 update are the availability of numerous new keyboard layouts. Specifically, keyboards are available for languages such as Afrikaans, Basque, Baybayin, English (Philippines), Galician, Guarani, Luxembourgish, Xhosa, and Zulu.
Additionally, Apple is working to support Indigenous languages like Blackfoot, Comanche, Cree, Kiowa, and Tsuut’ina. This move is aimed at improving technology access for communities where language support from companies like Apple is typically lacking.
Apart from introducing many new keyboard choices, Apple wants its devices to become better at typing in multiple languages.
For example, with the latest iOS, users will get automatic punctuation capabilities for their multilingual keyboards, meaning users who type in several languages can use punctuation without extra effort.
The company is also rolling out a feature that reduces loading time for emoji and sticker keyboards, giving users quicker access to fun content. Handwriting functionality will improve by adding a multilingual capability for quick and accurate text input.
iOS 27 promises better input suggestions for users typing in Chinese and Japanese, and it will improve conversion from phonetic input languages such as Pinyin and Kana. Punctuation suggestions for the Chinese language are also expected to improve.
Moreover, there will be QuickPath support and typing suggestions for the Vietnamese VNI keyboard, while smart suggestions for language and keyboard settings will also be enhanced based on user behaviour. Users of the Slovenian and Estonian languages will also get a new keyboard layout, while new user interface languages for English (Canada) and English (Philippines) will be added to the system.
Although this improvement does not receive the same attention as artificial intelligence-enabled functionalities, this upgrade is significant in terms of Apple’s initiative to make the device accessible and useful to its user base worldwide. The new update will help many iPhone users all around the world type more effectively once iOS 27 becomes available.