iOS 27 expands keyboard support with new languages, smarter typing features

Some of the most significant features introduced by Apple as part of the iOS 27 update are the availability of numerous new keyboard layouts (Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)

Although much of the focus at the recently concluded WWDC 2026 was directed at the launch of the new Siri AI and Apple Intelligence enhancements, iOS 27 brings another exciting addition for Apple users worldwide: improved keyboard support and the ability to use different languages.

Apple has made many changes and improvements related to new keyboards and typing that benefit all users regardless of their device.

Some of the most significant features introduced by Apple as part of the iOS 27 update are the availability of numerous new keyboard layouts. Specifically, keyboards are available for languages such as Afrikaans, Basque, Baybayin, English (Philippines), Galician, Guarani, Luxembourgish, Xhosa, and Zulu.