iOS 27 beta lets users customise Siri’s voice with new AI controls

Apple has expanded Siri’s personalisation options in the latest iOS 27 developer beta, allowing users to customise how the AI assistant sounds by adjusting its speaking speed and emotional expression. The new controls, introduced in iOS 27 beta 3, are now available to testers after previously being marked as “coming soon” in earlier beta releases.

The update is part of Apple‘s broader effort to make Siri more conversational and natural as it transitions to a generative AI-powered assistant.

Siri can now sound faster, slower, or more expressive

With the latest beta, users can fine-tune Siri’s voice using two new controls: Pace and Expressivity.

The Pace slider allows Siri to speak more slowly or quickly depending on personal preference, while Expressivity changes how much emotion and natural variation is added to the assistant’s voice.