iOS 27: Apple Mail gets AI Search, Smart Replies and Siri features

Apple is giving its Mail app one of its biggest upgrades in years with iOS 27, adding artificial intelligence features and improving everyday functions like email search, writing assistance and information management.

One of the biggest changes is an overhauled search experience. Instead of displaying results primarily based on keywords and recency, the Mail app now ranks emails according to relevance and user intent. For example, searching for a retailer like “Sprouts” to find a recent order will prioritise order confirmations over promotional emails from the same company.

The update also introduces a built-in ‘Ask Siri’ feature directly within the Mail app. By long-pressing an email, users can ask Siri to summarise messages, locate information in an email, track packages, retrieve flight details or save photos. Follow-up questions can be asked through the Siri interface, with conversations being stored in the Siri app.