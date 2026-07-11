iOS 27: Apple Mail gets AI Search, Smart Replies and Siri features

Apple is giving its Mail app one of its biggest upgrades in years with iOS 27, adding artificial intelligence features and improving everyday functions like email search, writing assistance and information management.
One of the biggest changes is an overhauled search experience. Instead of displaying results primarily based on keywords and recency, the Mail app now ranks emails according to relevance and user intent. For example, searching for a retailer like “Sprouts” to find a recent order will prioritise order confirmations over promotional emails from the same company.
The update also introduces a built-in ‘Ask Siri’ feature directly within the Mail app. By long-pressing an email, users can ask Siri to summarise messages, locate information in an email, track packages, retrieve flight details or save photos. Follow-up questions can be asked through the Siri interface, with conversations being stored in the Siri app.
Siri can also perform actions inside the Mail app itself. Users can instruct it to delete emails from a specific sender or add information from an email directly to the Reminders app.
Apple is also expanding its AI capabilities with Write with Siri, a new writing assistant that appears above the keyboard. The feature can draft entire emails, rewrite messages, suggest different writing styles and offer writing advice. Apple says the tool adapts to a user’s punctuation, tone and writing habits so that AI-generated emails sound more natural and personal.
The Mail app now also automatically highlights spelling and grammar mistakes while users are typing.
Another improvement comes in the form of Smart Reply. Apple’s suggested one-tap responses are now tailored to individual writing styles, making automated replies resemble what users would likely type themselves.
The update also enhances Contextual Suggestions, which provide quick actions based on the content of an email. Flight confirmations and restaurant reservations can be added directly to the Calendar app, map links can open routes in Maps, and package tracking information can be viewed in Wallet. Apple says these contextual suggestions are now available to third-party apps as well.
A new feature called Call Context links the Mail and Phone apps. When users call a business, such as an airline or retailer, the Phone app can display relevant information from associated emails, including reservation numbers and order details. Apple says the feature works entirely on-device and does not analyse call audio.
Alongside the new features, Apple has also improved overall performance. Emails now load faster, search indexing is more reliable, and unread message badges sync more consistently between iPhone and Mac devices.
The improved search experience will be available on all iPhones running iOS 27, but features powered by Apple Intelligence, including Siri AI integration, Write with Siri and Call Context, will require supported iPhone models. Apple also notes that Siri AI will not initially be available in the European Union or China, while Contextual Suggestions will launch in English only.