iOS 26.4 expands CarPlay with smarter AI and enhanced in-car entertainment

After the launch of CarPlay Ultra, Apple deepens its in-car push with new entertainment and AI-driven features.

By: Tech Desk
3 min readFeb 21, 2026 02:17 PM IST
The beta versions of the update introduced two significant new features: the ability to play video while the car is stationary and compatibility with third-party AI chatbot apps.
After years of moving at a slow pace, Apple CarPlay appears to be entering a new phase of rapid upgrades. With the rollout of iOS 26.4, Apple is adding new features that signal a stronger focus on its in-car experience.

The past year has already been significant for CarPlay users. The CarPlay Ultra launch brought about a new, more sophisticated version of the technology, and then iOS 26 brought one of the largest updates in a long time. The update brought about widgets, Live Activities, and a new ‘Liquid Glass’ look, making the interface feel more contemporary and lively.

Now, with iOS 26.4, the trend continues. The beta versions of the update introduced two significant new features: the ability to play video while the car is stationary and compatibility with third-party AI chatbot apps. While these updates may seem minor, they represent a significant enhancement of the driver’s and passengers’ capabilities through the display screen.

A change in priorities?

For a long time, CarPlay was widely appreciated by drivers, yet updates were relatively minor. After announcing a “next generation” version back in 2022, Apple largely kept regular CarPlay updates modest.

That appears to have changed in the last year.

Also Read | Apple may be making wearables with ‘eyes and ears’ for iPhone

One possible reason could be the change in the focus of internal projects. Apple’s electric car project, codenamed Project Titan, was reportedly canceled in early 2024. With this ambitious car project put on the back burner, the company is now perhaps working on its software-based car projects like CarPlay.

CarPlay Ultra, launched in 2022 and available in 2025, also took a few years to develop. What was meant to be a revolutionary upgrade turned out to be a luxury feature in select variants, partly because of the backlash from the automobile industry.

Some carmakers have started working on their own infotainment systems, making them less dependent on third-party platforms. However, the quick pace of developments in artificial intelligence is also changing the way people interact with devices, putting the iPhone’s preeminent position under new challenges.

Also Read | Apple doubles down on video podcasts with a big spring update

By enhancing the functionality of CarPlay, such as the inclusion of an AI-powered chatbot, Apple is again emphasising the linkage between the car and the iPhone. The ability to play videos when parked is also an added entertainment feature without affecting safety.

Overall, the constant flow of updates seems to indicate that CarPlay is no longer on the sidelines. With distraction reduced and new competitive challenges arising, it seems that Apple is determined to improve its in-car software solution.

 

