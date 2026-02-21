iOS 26.4 expands CarPlay with smarter AI and enhanced in-car entertainment

The beta versions of the update introduced two significant new features: the ability to play video while the car is stationary and compatibility with third-party AI chatbot apps.(Image Source: Apple)

After years of moving at a slow pace, Apple CarPlay appears to be entering a new phase of rapid upgrades. With the rollout of iOS 26.4, Apple is adding new features that signal a stronger focus on its in-car experience.

The past year has already been significant for CarPlay users. The CarPlay Ultra launch brought about a new, more sophisticated version of the technology, and then iOS 26 brought one of the largest updates in a long time. The update brought about widgets, Live Activities, and a new ‘Liquid Glass’ look, making the interface feel more contemporary and lively.

Now, with iOS 26.4, the trend continues. The beta versions of the update introduced two significant new features: the ability to play video while the car is stationary and compatibility with third-party AI chatbot apps. While these updates may seem minor, they represent a significant enhancement of the driver’s and passengers’ capabilities through the display screen.