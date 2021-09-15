Here’s the official list of Apple devices eligible for iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and watchOS 8

Alongside the launch of its new iPhone 13 series and other products in its September event, Apple also announced its latest stable iOS update, iOS 15. The new operating system was announced during WWDC 2021 earlier this year, but we are now close to the actual release of the update.

Apple announced during the event that the iOS 15 update will come to eligible phones beginning September 20. The free update will come to the select older iPhones, while the entire iPhone 13 lineup comes with iOS 15 out of the box.

Alongside iOS 15, September 20 will also see the rollout of iPadOS 15 for the company’s iPad series as well as watchOS 8 for its wearables. Here’s all you need to know.

Which iPhones will get iOS 15?

Apart from the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, iOS 15 will come to the entire iPhone 12 series and iPhone 11 series, including the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max as well as the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Additionally, the update will also come to the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. The older iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus as well as both editions of the iPhone SE – 2016 and 2020, will also get the update. Lastly, the update will also come to the iPod Touch (7th Generation).

iOS 15: What’s new?

iOS 15 brings new features like spatial audio and call scheduling for FaceTime, which will for the first time, also be accessible to Android and Windows-based devices via a browser. There is a new SharePlay feature that will let users share their OTT experience with others via FaceTime so multiple people can watch a movie or a show together.

A number of new iMessage features are also on the way, with the ability to swipe through multiple photos from the card view as well as quick reactions feature for pictures. Apple is also revamping the notification appearance in iOS 15 and will add larger app icons along with a new notification summary feature that will allow some notifications to be clubbed together. Check out a detailed look at iOS 15 here.

iPadOS 15

iPadOS 15 will be coming to the iPad Pro 12.9-inch (all generations), iPad Pro 11-inch (all generations) and the iPad Pro 10.5-inch and iPad Pro 9.7-inch. It will also be rolled out to the standard iPad (5th generation and above), iPad mini (4th generation and above) and iPad Air (2nd generation and above).

Like iOS 15, iPadOS 15 also brings a redesigned UI, features like SharePlay and other new privacy-oriented features that you can read about in detail here.

watchOS 8

The watchOS 8 update will come to the Apple Watch Series 3, Apple Watch Series 4, Apple Watch Series 5, Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE and the Apple Watch Series 7. To use watchOS 8, users will also require iPhone 6s or later with iOS 15 or later, claims Apple also stating that not all watchOS 8 features will be available on all older watches.

WatchOS 8 brings a redesigned Home app, and the ability to control accessories across the house. The Photos app features a revamped grid view now and users will be able to share photos through the iMessage and Mail apps too. Check out a detailed look at watch OS 8 here.